Canada Names Document Foreign Military Personnel Need To Work Without a Permit

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada published an official rule outlining the conditions that exempt foreign military personnel from obtaining a work permit

The exemption applies only to active members of a foreign armed force entering Canada under the Visiting Forces Act

Foreign military personnel must carry specific movement orders confirming the legal basis of their entry to qualify for the exemption

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Canada's federal immigration authority has clarified the specific conditions under which foreign military personnel are permitted to work in the country without a work permit.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) published the rule on its official website, outlining a narrow exemption that applies to members of foreign armed forces entering Canada under the Visiting Forces Act.

IRCC clarifies work permit exemption for active foreign military personnel under the Visiting Forces Act. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for the exemption

Under the published guidance, two conditions must be satisfied simultaneously for the exemption to apply.

The individual must be an active member of another country's armed forces, and they must carry official movement orders that explicitly confirm their entry into Canada falls under the terms of the Visiting Forces Act. Failing to meet either condition means standard work permit requirements remain in force, regardless of the person's military status.

The Visiting Forces Act is a Canadian federal law that governs the legal standing of foreign military personnel on Canadian soil, addressing areas such as criminal jurisdiction, civil liability, and the conditions under which allied forces may be present and active in the country.

How this fits into Canada's work permit framework

Canada generally requires foreign nationals to secure a work permit before taking up employment within its borders.

The IRCC maintains a set of defined exemptions for workers whose situations are covered by separate legal frameworks, and foreign military personnel represent one such category.

For those who qualify, presenting movement orders functions as the documentation that removes the need for a separate immigration work authorisation.

Arriving without the appropriate paperwork does not automatically entitle a person to the exemption, even if they otherwise meet the military status requirement.

The clarification underscores that documentation is central to the process. Personnel who carry movement orders referencing the Visiting Forces Act have a clear legal basis for their presence and work activities in Canada, while those without such documentation would be expected to follow the standard immigration pathway.

Canada closes PR pathway for one country

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada has closed its permanent residency programme for Hong Kong citizens.

The decision, which ends the pathway that had been open since 2021, was announced by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

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Source: YEN.com.gh