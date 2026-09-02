The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity , Citizenship , Customs and Ports Security announced a waiver of overstay fines for stranded travellers

The exemption covers people on tourist and visit visas, as well as former residents who had already cancelled their residency permits before flights were suspended

The authority confirmed the waiver applies to fines accumulated on or after February 28, 2026, citing circumstances beyond travellers' control

The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security has waived overstay fines for travellers who were unable to leave the country due to airspace closures and widespread flight suspensions that disrupted departures.

The authority confirmed the decision covers individuals who were stranded as a direct result of the disruptions, including those holding visit visas, tourist visas, or exit permits, along with former residents who had already cancelled their residency status ahead of planned departures.

UAE waives overstay fines for stranded travellers on tourist and visit visas and former residents due to airspace closures from February 28, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The waiver applies to fines that accumulated from 28 February 2026 onwards.

Who qualifies for the UAE fine waiver

The central condition for eligibility is that the traveller was genuinely unable to depart because of flight cancellations or rescheduling caused by exceptional regional circumstances, which resulted in the closure of airspace and the grounding of several flights.

The authority said the measure is intended to allow affected individuals to regularise their legal status without bearing additional financial penalties for delays that were entirely outside their control.

Specialised teams have been deployed at airports and Customer Happiness Centres across the UAE, operating under emergency and business continuity plans to process cases connected to the disruptions and assist stranded travellers with the required documentation.

UAE cites humanitarian responsibility

In its official statement, the authority described the decision as a reflection of the UAE's broader commitment to a humanitarian approach during emergencies, rooted in the country's values of tolerance and solidarity.

It characterised the UAE as a destination capable of managing crises with efficiency while prioritising the welfare of those caught in difficult situations.

The authority urged all affected individuals to consult only official channels for guidance on any regulatory steps related to the disruptions, and said it remains fully prepared to support travellers under all conditions.

UAE announces permit costs by company category

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UAE government has announced a work permit fee structure for employers.

The cost varies from AED 250 to AED 3,450, depending on a company's standing under national labour regulations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh