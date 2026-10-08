Dubai enacted Law No. 4 of 2026 on August 26, 2026, overhauling shared accommodation rules across the emirate

The law bans families and individuals from sharing the same residential unit and restricts shared housing to designated zones

Violations carry fines ranging from AED 500 to AED 500,000, with property owners and operators as the primary targets

Dubai has introduced sweeping new legislation governing shared accommodation, with Law No. 4 of 2026 coming into force on August 26, 2026, bringing significant consequences for thousands of workers and residents who rely on informal housing arrangements in the city.

The legislation prohibits families and individual workers from occupying the same residential unit simultaneously.

Dubai’s 2026 shared accommodation law bans mixed family and worker housing. Image credit: Antonio Masiello, Westend61/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Each shared housing unit must be designated exclusively for one category, meaning buildings can no longer mix household groups within a single tenancy structure.

What new shared accommodation rules require

Beyond the occupancy restrictions, the law establishes minimum space standards: at least five square metres per person in each bedroom and one full bathroom for every four occupants. In units designated for families, each household must have a private bedroom with its own bathroom.

Dubai Municipality has further restricted where shared individual accommodation may operate. Along major corridors with tourism or commercial character, including Sheikh Zayed Road, Baniyas Road, Jumeirah Road, and Al Wasl Road, shared housing will be limited to family arrangements only. The law also requires that an entire building or villa be designated for shared accommodation rather than isolated units within a mixed-use property.

All tenancy agreements must be registered in a new Shared Housing Register through an electronic platform before they carry any legal standing.

Fines, penalties, and a grace period

Financial penalties for non-compliance range from AED 500 to AED 500,000. A repeated violation within one year doubles the maximum fine to AED 1 million. Beyond fines, authorities may suspend operations for six months, cancel permits and commercial licences, disconnect utilities, and pursue court-ordered evacuations through the Rental Dispute Settlement Centre.

While landlords and property operators bear primary responsibility for compliance, tenants who sublet rooms without authorisation may also face consequences.

Property owners have been granted a one-year grace period, running from August 26, 2026, to bring their properties into line with the new requirements. However, the grace period does not apply to building violations or unauthorised changes of use, which must be rectified immediately. Enforcement inspections will not begin until the relevant procedures are finalised.

The Dubai Land Department will develop a dedicated rental index for shared housing, setting benchmark rents based on location, property type, and unit characteristics.

This formal pricing structure is expected to push costs higher as informal, low-cost arrangements are replaced by regulated, licensed accommodation.

The changes carry particular weight for many migrant workers, including a significant number of Ghanaians employed across the city, for whom shared apartments have long been the most affordable way to manage housing costs. Shared arrangements account for more than 30% of rental listings in high-demand areas such as Bur Dubai and Al Nahda, meaning the transition to a fully regulated system will affect a substantial portion of the city's rental market.

UAE names 2 groups eligible for one-year extension

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Arab Emirates has introduced a provision permitting foreign women who lose their residence status through divorce or the death of a spouse to remain in the country legally for an additional year.

With this, women who held residence visas tied to their husband's sponsorship are entitled to a one-year extension, calculated from either the date of his death or the date a divorce is formally concluded.

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Source: YEN.com.gh