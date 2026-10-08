US Announces New Jobs for People Interested in Public Service

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement posted a recruitment call on X targeting military veterans for deportation officer positions across the country

ICE said veterans may receive priority access to its hiring process, bypassing the standard waiting period faced by other applicants

The agency said it works to remove undocumented individuals it describes as violent criminals and dangerous terrorists

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has launched a public recruitment drive aimed at military veterans, urging them to apply for deportation officer roles available at locations across the United States.

The agency posted the call on its official X account on 7 October, addressing veterans directly and suggesting their military background made them well suited for the work.

ICE is recruiting military veterans for deportation officer roles across the US. Image credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

ICE framed the opportunity as a continuation of national service, telling veterans that "if you still hear the call to serve this country, ICE needs you."

ICE targets veterans for deportation work

The post stated that veterans may be able to skip the standard queue in ICE's hiring process, offering them a faster route into the agency's workforce than civilian applicants would ordinarily receive.

ICE described its mission as working to remove undocumented individuals from the country, including those it characterises as violent criminals and dangerous terrorists. The agency's X post noted that it frequently operates alongside other federal bodies in carrying out those removals.

The recruitment drive comes as the Trump administration continues to prioritise immigration enforcement, with ICE playing a central role in a broader federal push to identify and deport undocumented migrants.

The X post drew additional attention for referring to the "Department of War" as a partner agency in ICE's enforcement operations. The correct name of the federal body responsible for military affairs is the Department of Defense, which has carried that name since 1947. ICE did not issue a correction or follow-up post addressing the error at the time of publication.

The agency's recruitment message nonetheless remained live, with ICE positioning veteran applicants as a natural fit for the demands of deportation work given their prior training and experience in service.

US adds 50 countries to visa bond list

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States has revised its visa bond list to include 50 countries.

Now, citizens of those nations are required to pay a financial bond of up to $20,000 before travelling to the US.

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Source: YEN.com.gh