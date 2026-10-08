Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published the official eligibility conditions for its Working Holiday Visa programme

Applicants must meet requirements covering age, finances, health, and travel purpose before they can be considered for the visa

Japan has also revised its rules to allow nationals from several countries to participate in the Working Holiday programme twice in their lifetime

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has officially outlined the eight conditions foreign nationals must satisfy to qualify for a Working Holiday Visa, which permits holders to live and work in the country for a defined period.

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has eligibility conditions for its Working Holiday Visa programme. Credit: Yuichi YAMAZAKI/Buddhika Weerasinghe

Source: Getty Images

The programme is available to nationals from more than 27 countries and regions, including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Italy, among others. Residents of Hong Kong and Taiwan are also eligible under specific passport conditions.

According to the Ministry's official requirements, applicants must first be residing in their country of nationality at the time of application.

The stated primary purpose of the visit must be to holiday in Japan rather than to seek permanent employment.

Age is a central criterion: applicants must be between 18 and 30 years old. For nationals of Australia, Canada, South Korea, and Ireland, the standard upper limit is 25, unless bilateral agreements between those countries and Japan raise it to 30.

Applicants must also travel without dependants or children, hold a valid passport with either a return ticket or adequate funds to purchase one, and demonstrate sufficient finances to cover initial living expenses in Japan.

Good health is additionally required.

Finally, applicants must never have previously been issued a Japanese Working Holiday Visa.

Multiple Stays Now Permitted for Select Nationalities

Japan has revised its Working Holiday rules to allow nationals from certain countries to participate in the programme on two separate occasions during their lifetime.

Under revisions that took effect from 1 December 2024, nationals of Canada, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Denmark, and Austria became eligible for a second working holiday stay. Canadians and British nationals may take two consecutive years or two separate one-year stays, while nationals of New Zealand, Denmark, and Austria are restricted to two non-consecutive one-year stays.

From 1 January 2025, nationals of Germany, Ireland, and Slovakia also became eligible for two non-consecutive one-year stays. South Korean nationals gained the same right from 1 October 2025, and residents of Taiwan followed from 1 February 2026.

The Ministry advises that specific application procedures and any additional conditions may vary by nationality, and prospective applicants should contact the Japanese embassy or consulate-general in their country for detailed guidance.

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Source: YEN.com.gh