The United States Department of State released an official schedule naming West African nations subject to mandatory financial guarantees

Citizens from affected countries applying for non-immigrant visas such as standard visitor entries could face tiered deposit obligations

US authorities linked the policy directly to overstay compliance data, with payment instructions issued by consular officials during interviews

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The United States Department of State has officially identified specific West African countries whose citizens may be required to pay a financial security deposit of up to $20,000 (GH₵235,400) as part of new visa processing requirements.

Under the policy, nationals from the named West African nations applying for certain non-immigrant visa categories, including standard visitor entries, could face tiered financial obligations.

US names West African countries whose citizens may pay up to $20,000 visa bond. Photo credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The exact amount demanded in each case would be determined by consular officers during individual visa interviews, with deposits potentially reaching twenty thousand US dollars.

Why US introduced the visa bond policy

American authorities have confirmed that the measure is a direct response to entry and exit compliance concerns, particularly targeting regions where temporary visa overstays occur at notably higher rates.

The bond serves as a financial guarantee that applicants will depart the United States before their authorised period of stay expires.

Official guidelines make clear that payment instructions will only be communicated to applicants by consular officials during the visa processing stage.

Compliance with the bond requirement is tracked through designated immigration bond documentation, and the deposit is understood to be temporary in nature, functioning as a security guarantee rather than a permanent fee.

How the visa bond process works

The State Department's framework places the responsibility for determining bond amounts firmly with consular staff, meaning individual circumstances, travel history, and overstay risk assessments will all factor into the final figure an applicant may be asked to pay.

Applicants from the designated West African countries who fall into the affected non-immigrant categories should expect this requirement to form part of their consular interview process.

The graduated scale of payments, which can climb as high as $20,000, reflects varying levels of perceived overstay risk attached to different applicants or nationalities.

The policy represents one of the more significant shifts in US visa processing for West African travellers in recent years, placing a direct financial cost on those seeking temporary entry to the country.

US halts visa to citizens of 19 countries

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States government had announced a complete halt on visa processing for nationals of 19 designated countries.

A separate group of 19 nations faced partial restrictions, with tourist, student, and immigrant visa categories facing distinct hurdles.

Legal analysts and immigration experts were closely monitoring the sweeping directive, which targeted vetting protocols.

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Source: YEN.com.gh