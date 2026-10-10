US Halts Visa Issuance to Citizens of 19 Countries, Partly Restricts 19 Others

The United States government announced a complete halt on visa processing for nationals of 19 designated countries

A separate group of 19 nations faces partial restrictions, with tourist, student, and immigrant visa categories facing distinct hurdles

Legal analysts and immigration experts are closely monitoring the sweeping directive, which targets vetting protocols

The United States government has announced a sweeping overhaul of its visa and immigration policies, bringing entry processing to a complete standstill for nationals of 19 countries while introducing targeted limitations for citizens of a further 19 nations.

The newly implemented framework represents one of the most wide-ranging shifts in American consular policy in recent years, affecting applicants across multiple visa categories and regions.

US halts visa issuance to citizens of 19 countries, and partly restricts 19 others. Photo credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Full visa suspension for 19 countries

Under the first tier of the directive, all visa categories have been frozen indefinitely for nationals originating from the 19 designated countries.

Consular services for these individuals have been suspended as part of what the administration describes as strengthened national security and vetting measures.

Applicants from these nations currently have no pathway to standard approvals for entry into the United States.

Partial restrictions for a second group of nations

A separate group of 19 countries faces a different but still significant set of limitations.

Citizens of these nations may retain access to certain work-related authorisations under strict conditions, but tourist, student, and immigrant visa streams face considerably reduced validity periods or additional barriers to approval.

Legal analysts and immigration experts are watching the rollout of these measures carefully, noting that the directive forms part of a broader effort by the administration to restructure its vetting procedures at the Department of State and associated agencies.

Individuals with pending petitions or active applications are advised to consult official guidelines from the Department of State as the regulatory landscape continues to evolve.

The long-term scope of the suspensions and whether further countries could be added to either tier remains under close observation by immigration professionals worldwide.

US names 1 service dual citizens may face

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Department of State had issued a formal warning to American dual nationals about compulsory military service obligations in foreign countries.

Federal officials warned that enforcement could begin the moment a dual citizen arrived in their secondary country of citizenship.

The Department of State also flagged additional risks, including exit bans, restricted US consular access, and forced citizenship renunciation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh