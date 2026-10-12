Australia's Department of Home Affairs clarified the exact conditions that trigger the end of the free Special Category visa for New Zealand citizens

The Subclass 444 Special Category visa allows New Zealand nationals to enter, work, and study in Australia at no cost

The department outlined specific circumstances under which holders automatically lose access to the visa

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published detailed guidance on when the free visa granted exclusively to New Zealand citizens will stop being valid, offering much-needed clarity to holders of the document.

Australia provides guidance on the expiry of its free visa

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The visa in question is the Subclass 444 Special Category visa (SCV), a temporary, cost-free entry arrangement available only to New Zealand nationals who meet the eligibility requirements.

Unlike most visas, it is applied for upon each arrival into Australia at an airport or seaport, making it one of the most accessible entry schemes globally. Applications lodged from within Australia may take longer to process depending on individual circumstances.

What the Special Category Visa Covers

The SCV permits New Zealand citizens to remain in Australia for as long as they retain their New Zealand citizenship. Holders have the right to visit, work, and study freely within the country.

They may also apply for a permanent Australian visa if they qualify under the relevant criteria.

When the Visa Automatically Ceases

The Department of Home Affairs outlined four specific conditions under which the SCV will come to an end.

First, the visa ceases the moment the holder departs Australia. This means a new application is required every time the holder returns to the country.

Second, it ends if the holder is granted a permanent Australian visa.

Third, it ceases upon the holder becoming an Australian citizen.

Fourth, Australian authorities retain the power to cancel the visa, which would also bring it to an end.

To remain eligible throughout their stay, holders must continue to hold valid New Zealand citizenship and satisfy the character requirements stipulated by the Australian government.

The Special Category visa is widely regarded as one of the most generous bilateral arrangements of its kind anywhere in the world, offering free, work-eligible, and study-eligible access to another country purely based on holding citizenship in a single nation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh