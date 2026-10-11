Dubai's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs published the exact conditions foreign skilled workers must fulfil for a green residency permit

Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree and earn at least AED 15,000 per month, and both conditions must be met at the same time

The five-year permit removes the need for employer sponsorship and can be renewed indefinitely for those who continue to qualify

Dubai has formally detailed the conditions foreign skilled workers must meet to obtain a green residency permit, offering professionals a structured route to long-term legal status in the emirate without relying on an employer sponsor.

Dubai Green Residency: 4 Requirements Skilled Workers Must Meet to Qualify

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The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFAD) confirmed that eligible applicants must hold both a valid work contract and an active work permit within the UAE.

Candidates must also fall within the first, second, or third occupational classification levels as defined by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, restricting the scheme to professionals in formally recognised skilled roles.

Educational and Salary Thresholds

Two further conditions narrow the eligibility pool considerably. Applicants must possess a minimum qualification of a bachelor's degree or its equivalent, and must earn no less than AED 15,000 per month, roughly $4,000 or approximately N6 million at current exchange rates.

Critically, both criteria apply simultaneously. A high salary without the requisite academic qualification, or a degree without the corresponding income level, is not sufficient to qualify under the scheme.

What the permit offers successful applicants

Skilled workers who satisfy all four conditions become eligible for a five-year green residency permit.

Unlike a standard employment visa, the green residency is not bound to a specific employer or guarantor, giving holders significantly greater freedom to change jobs or manage their professional affairs while remaining legally resident in the UAE.

The permit is renewable. Holders who continue to meet the original eligibility requirements can extend their status in further five-year cycles, creating a potentially indefinite pathway for qualified foreign nationals to remain and work in the country.

The criteria are particularly relevant to African professionals exploring opportunities in the Gulf.

Growing numbers of Nigerians, Ghanaians, Kenyans, and South Africans relocate to the UAE annually in pursuit of skilled employment, and the green residency scheme represents a meaningful upgrade in stability for those who qualify.

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Source: YEN.com.gh