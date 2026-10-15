Germany Lists 44 Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter Without a Visa

The German government published an official list of countries whose nationals qualify for visa-free entry into Germany

The list covers 44 countries, the majority of which are European nations, including the UK, Ukraine, and Georgia

Visa-free travellers are subject to a 90-day limit within any 180-day period, with work and other activities requiring separate authorisation

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The German government has published the official list of countries whose nationals are permitted to enter Germany without a visa, setting out the full terms under which visa-free travel applies.

The list, which appears on the German government's official website, covers 44 countries and is largely composed of European nations.

Germany has published its official list of 44 countries eligible for visa-free entry. Image credit: EBRAHIM NOROOZI,Karen Vardanian

Source: Getty Images

Citizens of these countries may enter Germany for short stays without obtaining prior visa authorisation.

Countries eligible for visa-free entry

The 44 countries granted visa-free access are: Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and Vatican City.

The 90-day rule explained

Visa-free entry is not an open-ended arrangement. "Persons who do not require a visa to enter Germany must not remain on German territory for more than 90 days," the German government states on its official website.

Critically, the 90-day allowance is calculated within any rolling 180-day period, meaning travellers cannot simply leave and re-enter to reset the clock. This distinction is particularly relevant for those spending extended time across multiple trips within the Schengen Area.

The visa exemption is also limited in scope. It covers short stays only, and activities such as employment require a separate and distinct authorisation. Visa-free entry does not confer the right to work or engage in activities that fall outside what a standard short-stay exemption permits.

Travellers planning visits to Germany who fall outside the listed countries must apply for the appropriate visa through the relevant German diplomatic mission before travelling.

Germany opens portal for long-stay visa applications

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Germany had launched an online application route for certain long-stay visas.

This move would enable eligible applicants to fill in forms and submit supporting documents through its Consular Services Portal before scheduling an in-person appointment at a German mission.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh