Canada's immigration authority IRCC issued a public warning clarifying that an eTA or visitor visa does not grant the right to work in the country

The federal agency posted the reminder on its official X account on October 12, 2026, directing visitors to check their work permit eligibility

Visitors who take up employment without authorisation risk serious immigration consequences under Canadian law

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Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has issued a direct public reminder that neither an electronic travel authorisation (eTA) nor a visitor visa entitles a foreign national to work in the country.

The federal immigration authority posted the clarification on its official X account, [@CitImmCanada](https://x.com/CitImmCanada), on October 12, 2026, addressing what appears to be a widespread misconception among those planning to travel to Canada.

Canada’s IRCC warns that an eTA or visitor visa does not permit work. Image credit: P A Thompson, hatman12/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"Visitors to Canada: Having an electronic travel authorization (eTA) or visitor visa does not give you the right to work in Canada. Most people also need a valid work permit," IRCC stated in the post.

What an eTA and visitor visa actually allow

A visitor visa and an eTA serve the same fundamental purpose: they permit a person to enter Canada for tourism, short-term stays, or family visits. Neither document carries employment rights of any kind.

To work legally in Canada, most foreign nationals are required to hold a valid work permit separately issued by IRCC. The type of permit required depends on the individual's circumstances, nationality, and the nature of the intended work.

IRCC directed anyone seeking to understand their eligibility to consult its official guidance, which covers the application process and the categories of individuals who may qualify.

Consequences of unauthorised work in Canada

Working in Canada without a valid permit constitutes unauthorised employment under the country's immigration law.

The consequences can be severe, including removal from Canada and bans on future entry, which can effectively close off one of the world's most sought-after immigration destinations for affected individuals.

The warning carries particular relevance for Ghanaians and other Africans who travel to Canada in significant numbers each year. Canada also remains a leading destination for Nigerians, many of whom are part of the large-scale emigration movement widely known as "japa."

IRCC's public reminder suggests that confusion over travel documents and work rights remains common enough to warrant direct communication through official channels.

Canada lists 3 conditions for immigrant military service

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had detailed the circumstances under which permanent residents who had not yet obtained citizenship could join the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).

Under these provisions, permanent residents who acquired their status through the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act are eligible to apply.

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Source: YEN.com.gh