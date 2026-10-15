The University of Professional Studies, Accra launched a laptop assembly plant on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at the AFOA ATA Building

UPSA announced that every newly admitted student will assemble their own laptop from the next academic year, paying for it over time

The plant already produces 1,000 laptops per week, with the first 25 assembled by students after just three days of training

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has officially launched a laptop assembly plant at its AFOA ATA Building, marking what the institution describes as a first-of-its-kind initiative among Ghanaian public universities.

The University of Professional Studies, Accra has a laptop assembly plant. Credit: UPSA

Source: Facebook

The plant was unveiled on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, as a direct response to longstanding student concerns that university teaching remains too heavily theoretical.

University management framed the initiative as a fundamental rethinking of how IT education is delivered.

"The main idea behind the UPSA laptop assembly plant is not just about assembling laptops but also to expose our students to the basic things they need to know and, ultimately, to equip them with skills to be self-reliant," management said at the launch.

Students at the facility can now learn hands-on hardware skills, including how to assemble and disassemble gadgets and work with motherboards, alongside software training, app development, and artificial intelligence integration.

The facility is already operational, producing 1,000 laptops per week and approximately 4,000 per month, with overtime capacity available to increase output. Twenty-five laptops were assembled by students last Saturday following only three days of training. The plant is also equipped with an S-ray machine for fault detection and will offer warranty and after-sales support.

Every New Student to Assemble Their Own Laptop

Beginning from the next academic year, all newly admitted students will be required to assemble their own laptop and use it throughout their studies, repaying the cost over time through a financing arrangement the university describes as simple and convenient.

"You cannot train a student without a laptop. It is like going to school without a book and a pen," management said.

The project is a partnership between UPSA and MDIT, with two additional private investors involved. UPSA contributed student labour as its equity, investing no capital funding in the project.

The consultant and acting chief executive officer of MDIT said UPSA was selected as a partner for its reputation. "MDIT partnered with UPSA because, when we talk about professionalism, you cannot go anywhere other than UPSA," he said.

Short courses lasting between one month and one year will also be offered, covering advanced AI, AI agent training, and printed circuit board and motherboard assembly. The courses are open to students across all disciplines, with a minimum entry qualification of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination or its equivalent.

UPSA Eyes Commercial Manufacturing Role

Beyond student training, UPSA has signalled ambitions to operate as an original equipment manufacturer for Ghanaian businesses looking to develop their own laptop, mobile phone, and tablet brands locally.

Management said local companies would no longer need to source branded devices from abroad.

University management described the launch as Phase One of the project, with Phase Two set to focus on engaging the broader business community, with hopes of eventually scaling the programme nationwide.

UPSA releases 2026 undergraduate cut-off points

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on UPSA’s 2026 admission cut-off points for 59 undergraduate and diploma programmes.

The published aggregates range from 10 for LLB Law to 34 across the listed courses, reflecting different entry requirements.

LLB Law recorded the lowest cut-off aggregate, making it one of the most competitive programmes at UPSA.

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Source: YEN.com.gh