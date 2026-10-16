The UK Home Office published immigration rules detailing a special visa route for foreign military personnel stationed in the country

Partners and dependent children of qualifying NATO-affiliated personnel can apply under the same framework, either from inside or outside the UK

The route comes with a significant limitation that Ghanaians and other applicants should note before pursuing this pathway

The United Kingdom government has released official immigration guidance outlining a dedicated visa route for foreign military personnel and certain civilian defence employees based in the country, including provisions for qualifying family members.

UK military visa route covers NATO personnel and eligible families, but temporary status cannot lead to settlement, a key limit for applicants in Britain. Image credit: DanielBendjy, jacoblund/iStock

Source: UGC

According to the UK Home Office's immigration rules, the route is open to members of International Armed Forces and International Civilian Employees who are attached to NATO forces or the Australian Department of Defence.

Partners and dependent children of those who qualify may also apply under the same framework.

Who qualifies for UK military visa route?

The policy draws on protections already embedded in two key pieces of British legislation: the Immigration Act 1971 and the Visiting Forces Act 1952.

Personnel who are already exempt from standard immigration control under either Act fall within the scope of this route.

Applications can be submitted from within the United Kingdom or from abroad, offering flexibility depending on each individual's circumstances.

However, the rules clearly exclude members of International Reserve Forces, as well as civilians serving in a supporting capacity to a reserve force. Those in either category must pursue separate immigration options.

Military visa: Key limitations to note

Perhaps the most significant aspect of this visa category is what it does not offer.

The route carries no pathway to settlement in the UK.

Regardless of how long a qualifying individual remains in the country under this status, the time spent cannot count towards permanent residency or indefinite leave to remain.

This firmly places the route in the temporary category, intended to support the presence of foreign military and civilian defence personnel for the duration of a posting or assignment, rather than to provide a long-term immigration option for those seeking to build a permanent life in Britain.

In a related development, the UK also announced that recognised modern slavery victims holding Skilled Worker visas can now leave abusive employers without losing their immigration status.

UK names 34 countries eligible for ETA entry

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had announced a list of 34 European countries and territories whose citizens are eligible to enter Britain using an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA).

The ETA is a digital travel permission that allows qualifying nationals to visit England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

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Source: YEN.com.gh