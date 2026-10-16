The US Department of State expanded its social media vetting programme to cover three additional nonimmigrant visa categories from October 1, 2026

Applicants for I, TN and TD visas must set all their social media profiles to public before their visa appointments

The expansion builds on existing screening rules that already cover eight groups of visa categories, including students and temporary workers

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The United States Department of State has broadened its social media screening programme, bringing three more nonimmigrant visa categories under online vetting requirements effective October 1, 2026.

The newly included categories are the I visa, issued to qualifying foreign media representatives; the TN visa, available to certain professionals from Canada and Mexico under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA); and the TD visa, which covers eligible dependants of TN visa holders. The Department of State published the announcement on September 18, 2026.

Social media screening will be given to people applying for these 8 visa categories to the US.

Source: Getty Images

What Applicants in the New Categories Must Do

Under the updated requirements, applicants for I, TN and TD visas are expected to adjust the privacy settings on all their social media accounts to "public" or "open" before proceeding with their applications.

The Department of State says this supports its screening and vetting process, which draws on available information to assess whether an applicant is eligible for a visa and to flag potential national security or public safety concerns.

Importantly, a social media post alone will not automatically result in a visa denial. Online presence checks form one part of a broader eligibility assessment rather than a standalone disqualifying factor.

The Eight Visa Groups Already Subject to Screening

The October 2026 expansion builds on social media vetting rules already in place for eight groups of nonimmigrant visa classifications. According to the Department of State, those groups are:

1. Diplomatic and official visas: A-3, C-3 (for domestic workers) and G-5

2. Student visas: F-1, M-1, F-2 and M-2

3. Temporary workers and trainees: H-1B, H-3 and H-4 dependants of H-1B and H-3 holders

4. Exchange visitor visas: J-1 and J-2

5. Fiancé and dependant visas: K-1, K-2 and K-3

6. International cultural exchange participants: Q visas

7. Religious occupations: R-1 and R-2

8. Witnesses, informants and victims: S, T and U visas

The addition of I, TN and TD visas extends the scope of online reviews beyond students, temporary workers and exchange visitors to include foreign media professionals and USMCA-qualifying professionals alongside their dependants.

Anyone preparing a visa application in one of the affected categories is advised to review their social media privacy settings, confirm that all information on their application is accurate, and consult official guidance before their visa appointment.

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Source: YEN.com.gh