South Korea published an official list of countries eligible for the Korea Electronic Travel Authorisation, known as the K-ETA

The K-ETA allows qualifying foreign nationals to enter South Korea without going through the traditional visa application process

42 European countries made the list, spanning Western, Eastern, Northern, and Southern Europe as well as several micro-states

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South Korea has published an official roster of countries whose citizens can apply for the Korea Electronic Travel Authorisation, commonly referred to as the K-ETA, offering eligible travellers an alternative to the conventional visa route.

South Korea Lists 42 European Countries Whose Citizens Qualify for K-ETA

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The K-ETA is a pre-travel authorisation system designed to simplify entry into South Korea for nationals of qualifying countries. Rather than submitting a full visa application, eligible travellers can obtain authorisation before departure through the K-ETA process, which is generally less time-consuming.

42 European Countries on South Korea's K-ETA List

European nations account for a significant portion of the eligibility list, with 42 countries across the continent included. The full list of qualifying European nations is as follows: Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Holy See (Vatican City), Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, and the United Kingdom.

The selection covers a broad geographic spread, drawing from Western, Eastern, Northern, and Southern Europe. Micro-states such as Monaco, San Marino, Andorra, and the Holy See are included alongside larger nations.

What the K-ETA Eligibility Covers

Several entries on the list are notable. The United Kingdom, despite exiting the European Union, retains its place among eligible nations. Russia also appears on the list, alongside EU member states and non-EU European countries such as Norway, Iceland, and Switzerland.

Citizens of these 42 nations can pursue the K-ETA route when planning a trip to South Korea, avoiding the lengthier requirements typically associated with a standard visa application.

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Source: YEN.com.gh