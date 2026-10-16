The 2026 Arton Capital Passport Index ranked the UAE first globally, ahead of Singapore and Malaysia in second place

Several European nations and Japan clustered around the fourth position, each recording a mobility score of 173

The United States placed tenth on the list, trailing a number of Asian and European passports in travel access

The United Arab Emirates has secured the top position in the 2026 Arton Capital Passport Index, outpacing the rest of the world with a mobility score of 182.

The index, whose latest edition was released in October 2026, ranks passports according to the number of international destinations citizens can reach without obtaining a visa in advance.

UAE leads on the list of 10 most powerful countries.

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The score covers visa-free entry, visas on arrival, and electronic travel authorisations.

UAE Leads, Singapore and Malaysia Follow

Emirati citizens can access 182 destinations under facilitated entry arrangements, placing the UAE passport above all others in this year's ranking.

Singapore and Malaysia jointly claimed second place, each with a mobility score of 175, while Spain ranked third at 174.

A large cluster of European countries, along with Japan, occupied fourth place with scores of 173. That group includes Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Denmark, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, Finland, Italy, Switzerland, Greece, Portugal, Austria, Croatia, Norway and Ireland.

Fifth place went to Malta, Slovenia, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia and South Korea, all scoring 172. Romania, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Lithuania followed at 171, with Cyprus and the United Kingdom at 170. Canada, Liechtenstein and New Zealand recorded 169, while Iceland and Australia landed at 168.

United States Ranks 10th in Global Passport Power

The United States placed 10th with a mobility score of 167. While American passport holders retain access to a broad range of international destinations, the ranking places the US below several European and Asian nations in terms of travel freedom.

Several World Powers Missing on the List

Despite featuring some of the world’s leading nations, the 2026 Arton Capital Passport Index rankings highlighted in this report did not include several major global powers among the top positions listed. Countries such as China, Russia, Brazil and India were absent, alongside South Africa and other African nations.

The absence of these countries from the rankings presented above highlights the differences in international travel access among nations. However, this does not mean their passports are absent from the full index, only that they do not appear among the countries and positions covered in this report.

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Information for Passport Holders

It is worth noting that a higher mobility score does not automatically guarantee entry at any border.

Travellers may still need to satisfy requirements around passport validity, proof of sufficient funds, return tickets or electronic travel authorisations, depending on the destination's specific rules.

The Arton Capital index measures travel access rather than the economic or diplomatic weight of a country, and entry conditions can shift over time.

Travellers are advised to confirm visa requirements directly with the relevant destination authorities before departure.

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Source: YEN.com.gh