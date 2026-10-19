Australia's Department of Home Affairs published Ministerial Direction 121 , formally ranking how temporary skilled visa applications will be processed

Construction , healthcare , teaching , agriculture , aquaculture , fishing , and the resources sector sit at the top of the five-tier priority framework

The directive covers the Skills in Demand visa and its predecessor, the Temporary Skill Shortage visa, both under subclass 482

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Australia's Department of Home Affairs has formally published Ministerial Direction 121, establishing the order in which temporary skilled visa applications will be processed, with workers in construction, healthcare, and agriculture placed at the front of the queue.

The directive, issued by the federal government, applies to two visa subclasses: the Skills in Demand visa and its predecessor, the Temporary Skill Shortage visa, both operating under subclass 482.

Australia’s Ministerial Direction 121 ranks subclass 482 visa processing, prioritising construction. Image credit: Matt Jelonek, Alexander W Helin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Although the Skills in Demand visa replaced the Temporary Skill Shortage visa on 7 December 2024, the direction continues to reference both for processing purposes.

Australia's seven top-priority occupations

Seven industries occupy the highest tier of the processing framework. These are construction, healthcare, teaching, agriculture, aquaculture, fishing, and the resources sector. Applications linked to Australia's law enforcement and defence interests also fall within this top tier.

Below the top-priority group, the second tier is reserved for applicants in the Specialist Skills stream of the Skills in Demand visa. The third tier covers those who were already inside Australia at the time of lodging their application. Applicants who submitted from outside the country and whose applications are not linked to another person's application at any stage make up the fourth tier. All remaining cases fall into the fifth and lowest priority group.

What framework means for skilled workers

The tiered structure reflects where the federal government judges workforce shortages to be most acute. Placing healthcare, construction, and agriculture at the top of the processing order effectively accelerates the path through the system for workers in those fields, including nurses, builders, teachers, and farm labourers.

Applicants already on Australian soil when they lodge their visa also benefit from a processing advantage over those applying from abroad, by virtue of occupying the third tier rather than the fourth.

For skilled workers in fields that fall outside the listed priority sectors, particularly those applying from their home countries, the framework suggests considerably longer wait times, as their cases are handled only after all higher-priority applications have been cleared.

The release of Ministerial Direction 121 gives applicants and employers a clearer picture of where they sit within the system and how quickly their cases are likely to progress.

Australia lists 7 priority jobs for permanent skilled visa processing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had identified 7 occupations that would receive priority consideration for permanent skilled visa processing in 2026.

The authorities announced that this was a targeted approach to addressing the country's most pressing workforce gaps.

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Source: YEN.com.gh