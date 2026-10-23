Cyprus's Immigration Department has published details of two direct routes through which third-country nationals can obtain permanent residence in the country

The investor permit requires a minimum €300,000 commitment across four eligible categories, plus annual income of at least €50,000

A second route, Category F, carries no investment obligation and is aimed at retirees and individuals living off passive income from abroad

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Cyprus has outlined two formal pathways through which foreign nationals from outside the European Union can obtain permanent residence in the country, with requirements varying significantly depending on the applicant's financial profile.

The country's Immigration Department published details of the two routes on 29 December 2025, describing an investor-focused permit and a separate option designed for non-working residents.

Cyprus permanent residence has two routes: a €300,000 investor permit with income rules, or Category F. Image credit: Anastasiia Havrysh/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Cyprus investor immigration permit

The first pathway targets investors and requires a minimum commitment of €300,000 directed into one of four qualifying categories: the purchase of a newly built residential property from a developer, the acquisition of commercial real estate such as offices, hotels or shops, an investment in the share capital of a registered Cypriot company employing at least five people, or the purchase of units in an approved Cyprus investment fund.

Applicants must also demonstrate a verifiable annual personal income of at least €50,000. That threshold increases by €15,000 for a spouse included in the application and by €10,000 for each dependent minor child. Where the investment involves residential property, the income must come entirely from outside Cyprus and be supported by tax documentation from the applicant's country of tax residence.

Successful applicants and their adult dependants receive a residence permit of unlimited validity. The physical permit card, however, carries a ten-year expiry and requires periodic renewal. Permits granted to minor dependants remain valid until the child reaches 18 years of age.

All applicants must hold a clean criminal record from both their home country and country of current residence, maintain comprehensive health insurance, and confirm they have no intention of entering regular employment in Cyprus. Holding a directorship in a company they have personally invested in is, however, permitted under the scheme.

Category F: The passive income route

The second pathway, Category F, requires no investment whatsoever and is aimed at individuals who wish to reside in Cyprus without taking up employment. Eligibility rests on proof of a secured annual income from abroad of at least €9,568.17, with an additional €4,613.22 required per dependent included in the application. Qualifying income sources include pensions, share dividends, deposit interest and rental income.

This route is particularly suited to retirees and others with stable passive earnings who seek long-term settlement in Cyprus rather than active participation in its economy.

Both pathways share certain ongoing obligations. Applicants and their adult family members must renew criminal record certificates every three years and maintain valid health insurance for the duration of their stay in the country.

Cyprus allows foreigners to apply with expired passports

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cyprus had announced that Nigerians could apply for residence permits using expired passports.

The authorities confirmed the policy, which allows certain applicants to submit residence permit applications without first renewing their travel documents.

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Source: YEN.com.gh