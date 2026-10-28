New Zealand's immigration authority introduced four significant changes to its student visa requirements affecting international students

The new rules cover areas including English language requirements, financial evidence, and conditions tied to student dependants

Foreign students planning to study in New Zealand are advised to review the updated regulations before applying

New Zealand has introduced four notable changes to its student visa requirements, directly affecting foreign nationals who wish to pursue academic programmes in the country.

Immigration New Zealand, the government body responsible for managing visa policy, announced the updated rules, which come as part of a broader effort to regulate the flow of international students and strengthen the integrity of the student visa system.

New Zealand publishes 4 changes to its student visa rules. Photo credit: Xavier Lorenzo/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

What the new rules cover

Among the key changes is an updated English language proficiency requirement. Applicants will now need to demonstrate a higher standard of English, with acceptable test scores adjusted upward for many visa categories.

Financial evidence requirements have also been tightened. Students are expected to show proof of sufficient funds to cover their tuition fees and living costs for the full duration of their intended study period, rather than just for the first year.

The rules around student dependants have equally been revised. Under the updated policy, the rights of partners and children accompanying a student to New Zealand may be restricted, depending on the level and type of course the primary applicant is enrolled in. Dependants of students enrolled in lower-level programmes will face greater limitations on their ability to work while in the country.

Additionally, changes have been made to the conditions under which students can switch courses or institutions after arriving in New Zealand.

Students who wish to change their enrolment will be required to notify Immigration New Zealand and, in some cases, apply for a new visa.

What foreign students should know

The revised regulations are intended to ensure that the student visa pathway remains focused on genuine academic pursuits.

Students already in New Zealand, as well as those planning to apply, are encouraged to consult Immigration New Zealand's official resources or seek advice from a licensed immigration adviser to understand how the changes may apply to their individual circumstances.

The changes take effect as New Zealand continues to attract students from across Africa, Asia, and beyond who view the country as a desirable destination for quality tertiary education.

New Zealand opens new work visas

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that New Zealand had announced two new pathways through which eligible foreign nationals could obtain a three-year work visa.

The new routes targeted citizens of a specific country and formed part of New Zealand's broader immigration strategy.

Applicants had to meet set criteria under either of the two pathways to qualify for the work

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Source: YEN.com.gh