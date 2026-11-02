The UK government has published rules linking how long foreign workers can stay to their certificate of sponsorship under the Skilled Worker visa scheme

The certificate of sponsorship can run for up to five years, with workers permitted to remain for 14 days beyond its end date

GP speciality trainees fall under a separate provision that gives them a significantly longer buffer period after their certificate expires

The United Kingdom government has set out the conditions governing how long foreign workers may remain in the country under the Skilled Worker visa, with the permitted duration of stay tied directly to each worker's certificate of sponsorship.

Under Appendix Skilled Worker of the UK Immigration Rules, a worker granted entry clearance or permission to stay is allowed to remain in the UK until 14 days after the end date recorded on their certificate of sponsorship.

UK Skilled Worker visa rules tie foreign workers’ stay to sponsorship certificates. Image credit: RUSSELL CHEYNE, alex_ugalek/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The certificate itself can be issued for a maximum of five years from its start date, meaning a worker's total permitted stay could extend marginally beyond that five-year period.

GP trainees face different timeline

A separate provision applies to workers sponsored under the SOC 2020 occupation code "2211 Generalist medical practitioners" who are undertaking General Practitioner specialty training. Rather than the standard 14-day buffer that applies to most Skilled Worker visa holders, this group is granted permission to remain until four months after the end date of their certificate of sponsorship.

The distinction gives GP trainees a considerably longer transition window once their certificate lapses, providing additional time to navigate their next steps within or outside the UK immigration system.

What the rules mean for sponsored workers

The certificate of sponsorship serves as the anchor document for any Skilled Worker's authorised stay in the UK. Should a worker's sponsorship end earlier than originally scheduled, their leave to remain would be adjusted accordingly, since the certificate's end date directly determines when permission to be in the country expires.

Foreign workers who wish to extend their stay must ensure their sponsoring employer renews or updates the certificate before it runs out. The grace periods in place — whether 14 days or four months depending on the occupation — are not intended to function as extensions of leave, but as short transition windows that follow the certificate's expiry.

Workers and employers are therefore expected to plan well ahead of any certificate end date to avoid a lapse in permission to remain.

UK Home Office issues new visa rules for foreigners

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had announced tougher visa regulations targeting foreign nationals living in Great Britain.

The Home Office said the changes are intended to tighten oversight of people on various visa categories and ensure that foreign nationals remain fully compliant with the terms of their stay.

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Source: YEN.com.gh