A young African girl delivered a powerful speech about racism in the United States following the death of 15-year-old Ghanaian boy Javits Frimpong

The little girl struggled to hold back tears as she addressed an audience about how black people are treated differently because of their skin colour

A video of her emotional speech has gone viral amid growing conversations about the safety of young African immigrants in America

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A young African girl has moved many people across social media after delivering a tearful speech about racism in the United States, following the death of 15-year-old Ghanaian boy Javits Frimpong.

Little African girl breaks down in tears during an emotional speech about racism after Javits' Frimpong's death. Image credit: Zygote Studio, UGC

Source: Facebook

In a video that has been widely shared online, the girl stood before an audience and opened up about her personal feelings regarding how black people are treated in America.

Despite her young age, she spoke with remarkable conviction, addressing the pain felt by many black children growing up in the country.

"I come here today to talk about how I feel. And I feel like we are treated differently than other people. I don't like how we're treated. Just because of our colour doesn't mean anything to me," she said.

Young Girl's tears capture the Pain of blacks

As her speech progressed, the girl became visibly overwhelmed with emotion and broke down in tears before she could finish her final thought.

Through her sobs, she managed to deliver her closing words:

"We are black people, and we shouldn't have to feel like this."

Her tearful message has resonated widely, drawing attention to the experiences of African and black children who feel marginalised because of their race.

While the specific occasion for her speech was not immediately clear, the timing of the video, surfacing in the wake of Javits Frimpong's death, gave it particular weight.

Javits Frimpong's death reignites racism debate

Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old Ghanaian boy, died in a tragic incident in the Bronx, New York, on Thursday, 29 October 2026, reportedly while on his way to school.

His passing has drawn an outpouring of grief from the Ghanaian community, public figures, and concerned individuals worldwide, many of whom have called for justice.

The young girl's speech has added a deeply personal and emotional layer to the broader conversations that Javits' death has triggered, particularly around the safety and well-being of young African immigrants living in the United States.

The Instagram video of the little African girl is below.

American activist Laura's remark about Javits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on American activist Laura Loomer’s controversial remarks following the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Ghanaian Javits Frimpong in the Bronx.

Loomer called Javits an “African invader” and questioned why Ghanaians were allowed to immigrate to the United States. Her post drew sharp criticism for targeting the grieving family as officials worked to bring Javits’ mother from Ghana to attend his burial.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh