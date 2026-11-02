The UK government outlined two categories of international students who are permitted to study in Britain without obtaining a student visa

The exemptions apply under specific conditions tied to the duration and nature of the study programme

The development has drawn attention from prospective international students exploring routes to study in the United Kingdom

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The United Kingdom has clarified that certain categories of foreign nationals are permitted to pursue studies in the country without first obtaining a student visa, offering an alternative route for a select group of international learners.

According to official guidance, the exemption is not blanket and applies only under defined circumstances.

UK names two categories of foreign students who can study in the country without a student visa. Photo credit: Blomberg/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Two distinct groups of students qualify for this arrangement, depending on the type and length of their intended course of study.

Who qualifies to study without a student visa

The first category covers individuals who wish to undertake a short course of study lasting no longer than six months.

These students may enter the UK on a standard visitor visa and pursue their academic programme without needing to apply for a formal student visa.

However, the course must be completed within that period, and the student cannot extend their stay or switch to a different visa category while in the country.

The second category applies to nationals of certain countries who are undertaking English language courses.

Depending on their nationality and the terms of their visit, such individuals may also qualify to study without a dedicated student visa, provided the course falls within the permitted parameters set by UK immigration rules.

Conditions and limitations for eligible students

It is important to note that these exemptions come with clear restrictions. Students who enter under a visitor arrangement are not permitted to work, claim public funds, or enrol in courses that are funded by the state.

Any study that falls outside the permitted scope would require the individual to obtain the appropriate student visa before commencing their programme.

The UK's student visa, formally known as the Student visa (previously the Tier 4 visa), remains the standard route for most international students who wish to study at a recognised educational institution in the country for more than six months.

Prospective students are advised to consult the official UK government immigration guidance or seek professional advice to determine which route applies to their individual circumstances before making any travel or study arrangements.

UK issues new visa rule for foreigners

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the UK Home Office had announced a stricter visa requirement affecting foreigners who were residing in Great Britain.

The new rule targeted a specific aspect of immigration compliance that could have affected thousands of foreign nationals.

Migrants living in the UK were advised that they might need to take urgent steps to avoid falling foul of the updated Home Office guidelines.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh