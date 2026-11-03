UK Government Releases Official Cost of 10-Year British Passport for Applicants
- The UK government published the official fees for obtaining a British passport, covering both standard and fast-track applications
- Fees vary depending on whether applicants apply online or submit a paper form, with notable differences in cost
- Children and adults face different pricing structures, and the passport's validity period also affects the final amount
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The UK government has released the official fees for obtaining a British passport, giving prospective applicants a clear picture of what they should expect to pay under the current pricing structure.
According to official guidance, adults applying for a standard 10-year passport online will pay £88.50 (GH₵1,383.92), while those who choose to submit a paper application will be charged £100 (GH₵1,564.42.
The price difference is designed to encourage digital applications, which are faster to process.
For children, a British passport valid for five years costs £57.50 (GH₵899.16) online or £69 (GH₵1,078.99) via a paper form.
Fast-track and premium passport services
For applicants who need their documents more urgently, the government offers expedited services at a higher cost.
The one-week fast-track service costs £177 (GH₵2,767.84) for adults and £141.50 (GH₵2,212.71) for children.
Those who require their passport on the same day or within a very short window can access the premium same-day service, which costs £242 (fGH₵3,784.28) or both adults and children.
It is worth noting that these premium services must be booked in advance through an appointment at a passport office, and availability can vary depending on demand.
How to apply for a British passport
The UK government processes passport applications through His Majesty's Passport Office.
Applicants can apply online via the official GOV.UK website, which remains the most cost-effective and efficient route.
Supporting documents, including proof of identity and citizenship, are required as part of the application process.
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First-time applicants and those renewing an expired passport should allow sufficient processing time, particularly during peak travel seasons when demand is typically higher.
The published fee structure ensures that applicants across different circumstances, whether adults or children, first-time or renewal applicants, can plan accordingly before submitting their applications.
UK announces new visa rule for foreigners
In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the UK Home Office had announced a stricter visa requirement affecting foreigners who were residing in Great Britain.
The new rule targeted a specific aspect of immigration compliance that could have affected thousands of foreign nationals.
Migrants living in the UK were advised that they might need to take urgent steps to avoid falling foul of the updated Home Office guidelines.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.