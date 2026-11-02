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Javits Frimpong: Ghanaian Man Who Teaches at Slain Teen’s School Speaks Out: “I’m Begging”
Education

Javits Frimpong: Ghanaian Man Who Teaches at Slain Teen’s School Speaks Out: “I’m Begging”

by  Ruth Sekyi
3 min read
  • A Ghanaian teacher at Javits Frimpong's school spoke at a vigil for the 15-year-old boy who was killed on his way to school in the US
  • The teacher shared that bullying was a key concern and urged parents to listen to their children more closely
  • He also called on community members to factor such issues into their decisions when voting

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A Ghanaian teacher at the American school attended by slain Ghanaian teenager Javits Frimpong has broken his silence, speaking out at a vigil held in honour of the 15-year-old, who was killed on his way to school.

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A Ghanaian teacher at Javits Frimpong's US school speaks, urging parents to listen and voters to prioritise young people's safety. Image credit: Voice of KNUST, American News Daily
Source: UGC

The teacher, who is Ghanaian himself, acknowledged the difficulty of speaking publicly in such situations, noting that educators are often legally constrained in what they can say.

"Sometimes the law shuts down the teachers even if they want to speak," he said.

Teacher Calls on Parents and Voters to Act

Despite those limitations, the teacher used the platform to raise urgent concerns about bullying and parental responsibility.

Read also

Javits Frimpong: Queen Florence breaks silence, shares details of son's ordeal abroad, video

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He drew a personal connection to Javits's experience, saying the kind of bullying the teenager faced was something he too had endured.

His message to parents was direct: listen to your children.

"The bullying that Javits experienced, I also faced the same thing. Parents, please listen to your kids," he said. He also reminded parents not to place undue pressure on their children, adding, "Your children are not your retirement plan."

He extended his appeal beyond the home, urging community members to hold elected officials accountable for policies that affect young people's safety.

"The law here works, so please think well when voting," he said.

Friends of Javits left grieving

The teacher also spoke about the emotional toll the tragedy had taken on students who knew Javits personally.

He noted that the teenager's friends had been in tears since his death, and called for their grief to be acknowledged and amplified.

Read also

Little African girl breaks down in tears while speaking about racism after Javits' death

"Their voices need to be heard," he said.

Javits Frimpong, who was 15 years old at the time of his death, was a Ghanaian boy living in the United States.

He died while making his way to school.

The Facebook post below has a video of Javits Frimpong's teacher.

Reactions to interview with Javits Frimpong's teacher

Social media users responded to the teacher's interview with a range of reactions.

Kwaku Sarfo wrote:

"You have done well. You went there at 6 and still kept your identity as a Twi speaker. May God protect u all."

Owusu Locomotion commented:

"Great submission 🤝🤝🤝."

Amoani Enoch added:

"I can hear Naana Donkor Arthur - NDA."
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Ghanaian gospel artist Queen Florence recounts intervening after her child faced violence at school abroad. Image credit: Lioness Ministries/TikTok
Source: UGC

Gospel singer Florence speaks on Javits Frimpong

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian gospel artist Queen Florence broke her silence on the death of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, a Ghanaian teenager who was killed while on his way to school in the United States on October 29, 2026.

Read also

Justice for Javits: Massive crowd takes over New York streets in emotional protest

Drawing from her own experience, she recounted the ordeal her child faced while schooling abroad and highlighted the dangers young Ghanaians could encounter overseas.

During an October interview, Queen Florence shared that her child had suffered physical violence while attending school abroad.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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