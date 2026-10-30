Canada Announces Requirements Citizens of 2 Countries Must Meet to Apply for eTA

Canada updated its electronic Travel Authorisation requirements for citizens of two specific countries

The new conditions set out what eligible travellers must have before submitting an eTA application

The announcement marks a shift in how Canada manages visa-free travel access for qualifying nationals

Canada has updated the requirements that citizens of two countries must satisfy before they can apply for an electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA), introducing new conditions that affect how eligible travellers access the country.

The Canadian government confirmed that nationals of Romania and Bulgaria who hold valid United States visas or who have previously held a Canadian visa are now eligible to apply for an eTA instead of seeking a full visa to enter Canada.

Canada announces requirements citizens of two countries must meet to apply for its eTA. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

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What applicants from Romania and Bulgaria must show

To qualify, Romanian and Bulgarian citizens must meet at least one of the following conditions: they must currently hold a valid US non-immigrant visa, or they must have held a Canadian visa at any point in the past.

Without meeting either of these criteria, applicants from both countries would still be required to go through the standard visa application process.

The eTA, which is electronically linked to a traveller's passport, allows eligible visitors to fly to Canada or transit through a Canadian airport without obtaining a traditional visa.

It is valid for up to five years or until the passport it is linked to expires, whichever comes first.

How the eTA application process works

Applicants can submit their eTA request online through the official Government of Canada portal.

The process requires a valid passport, an email address, and a credit or debit card to pay the application fee of CAD $7 (approximately GH₵58.45).

In most cases, the authorisation is approved within minutes, though some applications may take several days if additional documents are requested.

It is worth noting that an approved eTA does not guarantee entry into Canada. Border services officers retain the authority to deny entry upon arrival if they are not satisfied that the traveller meets all the necessary conditions.

Canada's eTA system was introduced in 2016 as part of a broader effort to streamline entry for low-risk travellers while maintaining border security.

The inclusion of Romanian and Bulgarian nationals under specific conditions reflects the country's ongoing review of its travel access policies for eligible passport holders.

Canada lists 36 youth permit countries

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had announced a list of 36 countries whose young citizens were eligible to apply for youth mobility work permits.

The programme allowed young people from eligible countries to live and work in Canada for a set period.

Applicants had to meet specific age and nationality requirements to qualify for the Canadian youth work permit scheme.

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Source: YEN.com.gh