The Australian government published official guidance on names and signatures that can be refused on passports under the Passports Act

The list of 13 unacceptable examples includes expletives, racial slurs, numerals, political slogans, and unauthorised titles

Australian passport rules are tied to international travel document standards set by the Chicago Convention

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The Australian government has released official guidance identifying the categories of names and signatures it will refuse on passport applications, citing international travel standards and the need to protect public interest.

Australia publishes a list of 13 unacceptable names and signatures for passports. Photo credit: Patricia Mado, Matt Jelonek

Source: Getty Images

The refusals are authorised under subsection 53(4) of the Passports Act, which grants the Minister or an appointed delegate the authority to reject any name or signature deemed unacceptable, inappropriate, or offensive.

Why Australia Introduced These Passport Rules

Three broad purposes underpin the policy. First, Australian travel documents must comply with the recommended practices set out in the Convention on International Civil Aviation 1944, commonly known as the Chicago Convention.

Second, the rules are designed to protect the rights and freedoms of others.

Third, they are intended to prevent applicants from making misleading claims about titles, ranks, or awards they do not legitimately hold.

The 13 Names and Signatures Australia Will Not Accept

The government's official guidance provides 13 examples of what may be refused, though authorities stress the list is not exhaustive.

These include an expletive or a racial and ethnic slur, an obscene or offensive term, symbol, or picture, and a numeral. Political statements or slogans such as "all rights reserved," "signed on behalf of," or symbols like a trademark or copyright sign are also unacceptable.

Applicants cannot use an official title, position, or rank they do not hold, nor can they reference a public institution or public office.

Titles, awards, or decorations not directly conferred on the person by the Crown or under a law of the Commonwealth will also be rejected, as will any term that could mislead others into believing the bearer earned an honour they did not receive.

A string of words not commonly recognised as a name, a name that cannot be established by repute or usage, any term considered contrary to the public interest, and characters the Minister or delegate regards as inconsistent with international standards under the Chicago Convention round out the list.

What Applicants Should Do Before Applying

The government advises all applicants to carefully review the full passport policy before submitting an application. Failing to do so could result in delays or an outright refusal if a proposed name or signature falls into one of the restricted categories.

The guidance reflects Australia's commitment to ensuring its travel documents meet globally recognised standards while also preventing misuse of the passport system for personal, political, or misleading purposes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh