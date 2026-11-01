The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development outlined the specific occupational levels and conditions required for the 10-year Golden Visa

Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree, earn at least AED 30,000 monthly, and work in a qualifying Level 1 or Level 2 occupation

Professionals in healthcare, engineering, education, and technology from across Africa may find themselves eligible under the new criteria

The UAE has clarified exactly which professionals qualify for Abu Dhabi's 10-year Golden Visa, publishing specific occupational categories and eligibility conditions that give skilled workers a concrete basis for assessing their chances.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development confirmed that the visa targets professionals already employed in the UAE whose roles fall under Level 1 or Level 2 of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) occupational framework.

UAE announces professions eligible for Abu Dhabi’s 10-Year golden visa. Photo credit: @travelguide.

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for the Abu Dhabi Golden visa

Level 1 covers managers and senior business executives. Level 2 is broader, encompassing professionals working in sciences, engineering, health, education, business and management, information technology, law, sociology, and culture.

Beyond occupational classification, three additional conditions apply. An applicant must hold at least a bachelor's degree or a recognised equivalent qualification.

They must also earn a minimum monthly salary of AED 30,000, equivalent to approximately N10,969,895. Professionals in regulated fields, including physicians, pharmacists, and teachers, face a further requirement: a valid practising licence issued within the UAE.

UAE officially announces occupations that can qualify foreigners for a visa. Photo credit: @uaenews.

Source: Getty Images

A Pathway to Long-Term Residency

The Golden Visa scheme was introduced by the UAE to attract and retain highly skilled talent across sectors deemed critical to the country's development.

Unlike conventional work permits tied to an employer, the 10-year visa grants holders extended residency on independent terms, removing the need for continuous employer sponsorship and offering greater professional stability.

For African professionals working in the UAE, particularly Nigerians, Ghanaians, Kenyans, and South Africans in skilled roles, the published criteria provide a practical checklist.

Those employed in healthcare, engineering, education, or technology who meet the salary threshold and hold the required qualifications may have a clear route to applying.

The announcement marks a significant step in making the Golden Visa's eligibility requirements more transparent for the large community of African professionals building careers in the Emirates.

UK lists marriage that can't secure permit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the nine types of marriages that cannot support a UK partner visa application, according to Home Office guidance.

The rules apply to several visa routes, including Skilled Worker, Student and Global Talent visas.

Even a legally recognised marriage may not qualify if the couple have not met in person before applying. If a marriage is rejected, caseworkers may still assess whether the couple qualify as unmarried partners in a durable relationship.

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Source: YEN.com.gh