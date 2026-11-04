Saudi Arabia Bars Foreigners From 69 Occupations Under New Rule

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development enforced a sweeping localisation rule on October 4, 2026, covering 69 administrative support professions

The decision mandates 100% Saudi national staffing across all listed roles in the private sector , from HR managers to security guards and receptionists

Ministry supervisory teams launched compliance inspections across the Kingdom on the same day the rule took effect, with penalties set for non-compliant businesses

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Saudi Arabia has barred foreign nationals from holding any of 69 administrative and support roles in the private sector, under a localisation decision that came into force on 4 October 2026.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced the rule, which requires a 100% Saudi national staffing rate across all 69 professions listed in the decision.

Saudi Arabia’s localisation rule reserves 69 administrative and support roles for nationals, with inspections. Image credit: Antoine Gyori, Nitat Termmee/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The ministry said the move was designed to expand employment opportunities for Saudi citizens across all regions of the Kingdom and to support its broader labour market strategy.

69 roles now reserved for Saudi nationals

The professions covered span a wide range of administrative functions. Senior management positions such as Human Resources Development Manager, Recruitment Manager, Public Relations Manager, Protocol Manager and Talent Manager are among those now closed to foreign workers.

The list also includes mid-level and clerical roles including recruitment specialists, administrative assistants, secretaries, data entry operators, warehouse keepers, and cashiers.

A number of frontline and security positions are also covered, among them receptionists, hotel receptionists, patient receptionists, security guards, personal guards and security camera monitors. Specialised roles in communications and language services, including translators, interpreters, sign language interpreters and simultaneous interpreters, appear on the list as well.

Other roles range from customs clearance agents and shipping clerks to conference and event organisation specialists, internal communication specialists and career guidance specialists, drawing from the unified Saudi classification of professions.

Enforcement begins on day one

Supervisory teams from the ministry were deployed across multiple regions of the Kingdom on the same day the rule took effect. Their mandate is to verify whether private sector establishments are meeting the prescribed localisation rate. Businesses found to be in breach face penalties under existing Saudi law.

The ministry framed the decision as a continuation of its efforts to raise localisation rates sector by sector and to build employment pathways for Saudi talent. The announcement forms part of the Kingdom's wider Vision 2030 programme, which seeks to reduce reliance on foreign labour and grow the participation of Saudi nationals in the workforce.

Saudi Arabia offers Yemeni nationals free 6-month visit visas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Saudi Arabia had announced a route for Yemeni nationals living in the kingdom without valid documentation to obtain visit visas.

The General Directorate of Passports in Saudi Arabia said the programme was being rolled out across all regions of the country in coordination with relevant government bodies.

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Source: YEN.com.gh