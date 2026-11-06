Croatia's Ministry of Interior has outlined a simplified process allowing foreign workers to switch employers without restarting the full permit application

Workers must satisfy five specific conditions, including a minimum of six months of employment under their original employer in Croatia

Croatia's public employment service must issue a formal approval before any worker can legally begin working for a new employer

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Croatia has introduced a simplified route for foreign workers to change employers, with the Ministry of Interior setting out five conditions that must be met for the process to apply.

Under the new guidance, a foreign national holding a valid residence and work permit may switch employers without going through the standard permit application procedure, provided all requirements are satisfied while the existing permit remains active.

Croatia's simplified employer-change process lets foreign workers switch jobs without a permit application. Image credit: ISMAIL KAPLAN, Alexander W Helin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

5 conditions for changing employers in Croatia

The first condition requires that the worker's current residence and work permit be valid at the time of the application. The simplified process is unavailable once a permit has lapsed.

Second, the worker must have completed at least six months of employment in Croatia under the employer through whom they originally entered the country. Time spent on a seasonal worker permit does not count towards this threshold. Any work carried out before a break in residence is also excluded; for instance, if a permit expired and a new one was issued only after a prolonged gap, that earlier period of employment would not be recognised.

Third, where the new role falls outside a designated deficit occupation, the prospective employer must carry out a labour market test before submitting the employer-change notification. This requirement applies only to non-deficit roles.

Fourth, the new employer is required to file the employer-change notification together with a signed employment contract, submitted through the official government portal.

Fifth, the Hrvatski zavod za zapošljavanje, Croatia's public employment service, must issue a positive opinion on the proposed change. The worker may not begin employment with the new employer until that approval has been formally granted.

Additional rules workers must follow

The Ministry also clarified several supplementary rules. Workers may apply to change their profession at the same time as changing employers, but simultaneous applications involving more than one new employer are not permitted. If one employer-change request is already being processed, any additional requests filed at the same time will be rejected outright.

A notification will also be dismissed if the existing employer has already applied for a permit extension, or if fewer than 30 days remain before the current permit expires.

Workers who move to a new address are required to register the change within 15 days. Those posted to a different location by their employer are not obliged to update their biometric residence card within the first 180 days of the address change, but must do so once that period has elapsed.

Germany lists 44 countries eligible for visa-free entry

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the German government had published the official list of countries whose nationals are permitted to enter Germany without a visa.

The list covers 44 countries and is largely made up of European nations.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh