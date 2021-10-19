Mother, Daughter Who Died of COVID-19 Complications Buried on Same Day

A mother and her daughter were buried on the same day after dying of COVID-19 related complications

Lucilda Bair and her daughter Beryl Junior were admitted to the hospital without the virus but contracted it while admitted, the family said

They called on the government to investigate the hospital where the two died, claiming negligence

A mother and daughter who passed away from COVID-19 have been buried on the same day.

Lucilda Bair, 94 and her 56-year-old daughter Beryl Junior were buried on the same day. Photos: Jamaican Observer.

94-year-old Lucilda Bair and her daughter Beryl Junior, 56, passed away due to complications associated with the virus.

The two were buried next to each other on Thursday, October 14, in their family land in Jamaica.

Speaking to the Jamaican Observer, a relative said that it was the first time they were burying two family members simultaneously.

"We have never had this in the family," he said.

During the white-themed funeral, the two were eulogised as kind, God-fearing and sticklers for good education.

Message to the prime minister

While addressing mourners, two of Junior’s children called on Prime Minister Andrew Holness to take a closer look at the hospital where their mother and grandmother passed away last month.

According to the siblings, the two were admitted to the hospital on non-COVID-19 related complications. They suspect they contracted the virus while at the hospital.

The children said that they had no idea their mother had COVID-19 till after she passed away.

They also decried the customer service at the hospital, saying the medical practitioners are rude.

“I would like for someone to visit Spanish Town Hospital for at least two or three hours to see what's going on there.

The way they treat people, it's like we are not human beings; it is crazy, and their customer service is abysmal,” one of the children said.

Couple buried next to each other

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that a couple who died, leaving behind a two-day-old baby, was buried next to each other.

Stanslous Mubanga Musonda and his wife Barbra Muuka Ndulu from Zambia died three days apart, shortly after welcoming their lastborn.

Stanslous died when his wife was in labour, and she followed three days later after being informed of his death.

It emerged that the two, who already had two daughters, looked forward to having a son but could not remain alive long enough to celebrate the dream come true.

