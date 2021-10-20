A nurse had just picked an envelop with money from the Western Union and wanted to use it to pay bills

She lost the envelope on the way but it was found by a charcoal burner who traced her and returned the envelope

His good deed impressed the nurse who showered him with gifts and promised him a job at her home

Kindness and honesty surely pay and this, a Jamaican man recently brought to life after being showered with gifts and promised a job for returning lost money to its owner.

Tracing the owner

Amoy Johnson, on September 30, made Nurse Faustina Richards a happy woman after tracing her and returning an envelope with money she had lost.

According to The Gleaner, Faustina had just received money from the Western Union which she intended to use to pay several bills.

However, she could not find the envelope when she reached for it ready to pay her bills.

Thank God, the envelope was found by Johnson who contacted Faustina to make plans on how he could send the envelope with money to her the next day.

He was successful in locating Faustina and returned the money.

Gifts from abroad

YEN.com.gh understands Johnson was able to trace Faustina by sending a message to the sender’s phone number on the remittance receipt.

The sender was Richards’ daughter who lives overseas.

She said she would have her mother contact Johnson and true to her words, the mother reached out to Johnson.

A happy Faustina first thanked Johnson by sharing with him the money he had found.

Days later, the Nurse went looking for Johnson and presented him with presents such as book vouchers for his children and other goodies.

Promised job

Faustina confirmed that her relatives and friends who are overseas have also joined her in gifting Johnson by sending items for him and his family.

To top it off, Faustina also promised to give Johnson a construction job at her home.

“This man won my heart. He’s loved by my family already and they don’t meet him as yet,” Faustina said.

Johnson, whose left hand was rendered disabled from an accident almost three decades ago, burns charcoal and sells fruits for a living.

