Dr. Uchechi Iweala has been celebrated on social media by his mum, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, for his medical achievement

The director-general of the World Trade Organisation took to social media to disclose that Dr Uchechi performed a successful navigated lumbar spinal fusion using a robot

Dr. Uchechi is one of the first spinal surgeons in Maryland, United States, to perform such a process successfully

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has taken to social media to celebrate her son, Dr. Uchechi Iweala, for his medical feat.

Dr. Uchechi became one of the first spinal surgeons in Maryland, USA, to perform a successfully navigated lumbar spinal fusion using a robot.

Dr Uchechi Iweala has been celebrated by his mum, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. Photo credit: NOIweala

Source: Twitter

So proud to be your mum

The former Nigerian minister of finance and the first woman and African to lead the WTO said she's proud to be Dr Uchechi's mother.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In her words:

"So proud to be your mum. Keep it going!"

Nigerians react

Many Nigerians on social media soon flooded the comment section with reactions after the good news was also shared on Instagram by @punchnewspapers.

@uche_16 said:

"Congratulations Nwanne, may lines continue to fall in pleasant places for you. More grease to your elbow and may the sky be your limit."

@wasiuhq wrote:

"Only if Nigerians had a country as good as our talents."

@offalomowa commented:

"Waoh,Son of a lion is a lion."

@blessynskitchen said:

"Congratulations to her son."

@ugo_gee wrote:

"Congratulations to him, this how I will celebrate my children one day for achieving a great feat."

@macdavidworld commented:

"Blood line of intelligence."

Okonjo-Iweala says she's enjoying WTO job

In other news, Okonjo-Iweala has said she is still enjoying her job amid a report of an alleged resignation plan.

A report by Bloomberg had stated that Okonjo-Iweala, having spent seven months in office, has "fully grasped the frustrating reality of the WTO’s historical inertia" and mulled the idea of resigning "if no headway can be found on critical issues".

The news media cited as its source "five trade officials in Geneva who declined to be identified".

Source: Yen Newspaper