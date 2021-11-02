A young man in the course of going about his daily activities ran into a man sleeping in a car and took interest in the person

Upon closer look, he discovers the man is a former teacher who by reason of the pandemic is now homeless and out of a job

The ex-student comes to the rescue by finding the former teacher a hotel and raising millions for him after a cash gift of N123k

A poor former teacher's life has witnessed a drastic turnaround thanks to a man who was once his student.

Goal Cast reports that a young man identified as Steve Nava had found an old man taking accommodation in a car along a road he usually plied to work.

The student also raised money for the former teacher Photo Credit: Goalcast

Source: UGC

Steve, out of curiosity, drew closer and was surprised to recognize that the old man is José Villaruel, his former teacher in the US.

His former teacher had become homeless and jobless

Steve interacted with Mr V and learnt that his former teacher was not only homeless but was jobless by virtue of the pandemic.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The young man added that the teacher said his only source of income was a monthly Social Security check but then, he sends most part of the money to his sick wife in Mexico.

Steve turns his former teacher's life around

Touched by the ex-teacher's situation, Steve was said to have first taken Mr V off the street by getting him a hotel room after which he gifted the old man $300 (GHc1800).

News Yahoo has it that the compassionate student set up a GoFundMe campaign to help raise $15,000 (GHc91,000) for his former teacher.

Surprisingly, the campaign got over $27,000 (GHc165,000) in the space of three days.

Man reunites with his elementary school teacher after 30 years

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported how a man reunited with his elementary school teacher after 30 years.

Describing what transpired during their reunion, the man Ferroni - who is now a teacher - said they both cried upon seeing each other.

However, his meeting with her was rewarded with a surprise from her. According to him, the unidentified teacher stunned him with a folder of his artwork she had kept after so many years.

Source: Yen