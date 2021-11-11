Global site navigation

Man Celebrates Best Friend Joining Mercedes Benz Club: “I’m Not Crying”
Man Celebrates Best Friend Joining Mercedes Benz Club: “I’m Not Crying”

by  Yen.com.gh Daniel Quartey
  • South African social media user Dabane couldn't resist bragging about the success of his friend as he cruises in his new set of wheels
  • Pics of the friends beautiful new Mercedes Benz E63 AMG were posted on the Twitter page of Dabane
  • Mzansians gathered in the comments of the post to express their support of a fellow South African

Twitter user Dabane (@khakhelihle) revelled in the success of his friend who is now the proud owner of a R2 million Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG. The stylish and glossy black car can be seen in a recent post he shared.

A person can surely expect to turn a few heads when driving such a stunning car, and that is exactly what happened. Accompanied by a set of beautiful white seats the stunning vehicle was enough to bring thousands of Saffas to the tweet.

“I’m not crying. My best friend bought this car majita” he captioned the post and highlighted the emotions of a proud friend. Joined by many inspired and motivated Mzansians, the post reminds South Africa of the power that comes from supporting each other.

Man celebrates, friend, buys car, success, Mercedes-Benz
Man celebrates friend's success after he joined the Benz club by sharing pics of the whip online. Image: @khakhelihle
Source: UGC

The post gained over 20 000 likes on the bird app:

Read some of the congratulatory messages shared below:

@thobejane_ps said:

"Give your friend hi 5 for me. Forget jealous responses."

@titus_2k shared:

"Congrats bruu, big fan of the Benz family."

@Mlungic_M asked:

"Tenderpreneur or what?"

@ChikafaJnr added:

"You see how excited we get over our buddy winning. I remember how I celebrated when an acquaintance bought a big car."

@Chandisarewa96 tweeted:

"I hope my best friends haven’t lost hope yet. It will soon be your turn. You shall also be clapping for me soon."

@Mthethwa_Sifis0 commented:

"Congratulations to your friend!"

Man throws shade at haters after celebrating purchase of 2nd ride, peeps aren't convinced

In other car news, YEN.com.gh reported that @Shonny_ZA, whose Twitter bio claims that he is 'Black Twitter's most-voted liar', recently shared that he purchased a new vehicle. The young man shared images of a Kia Rio hatchback and added that he recently went to pick it up.

The social media user, with over 1 500 followers, said the sleek ride is his second vehicle and threw some shade at the haters out there. He captioned the post:

"I fetched my second car today. I know you laughed at me for selling my account but keep in mind, you don't have two cars."

