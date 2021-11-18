Davido at 29: Femi Otedola, Obi Cubana, 28 Others Who Gifted Singer at Least GHC15k Each
What started out like a joke for top Nigerian singer, Davido, has now turned out to be arguably one of the most impressive fundraising events to take place in the country in recent times.
It all started when the DMW boss and much-loved music star shared a video where he noted that he was always helping people and it was time for them to also show him love.
Davido called out to his friends and crew members to prove their love for him by sending him GHC15k.
Not long after that, the Risky crooner also went online to tell his fans who have been blessed with his music to also send N1 million.
It wasn’t long before this turned into an incredible and impressive show of love and wealth considering the number of people who turned up for the singer.
Davido has always been described as a generous person and fans have always bore witness to this going by his charitable displays on social media.
However, this did not stop them from being blown away by the massive outpouring of love Davido received ahead of his 29th birthday.
The music star initially said he was hoping to meet a target of N100 million so he could clear his Rolls Royce from the port. He soon made that amount in a matter of hours and increased his target to N200 million.
Some of those who showed massive love to Davido includes Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, Nigerian monarch, Oba Elegushi, and other prominent personalities.
YEN.com.gh has now gathered a list as well as alert screenshots of some of the prominent Nigerians who gave out N1 million and more to Davido to show him love.
1. Adekunle Gold:
2. Teni:
3. Peruzzi:
4. Akin Alabi:
5. Charles of Play:
6. Cubana Chiefpriest:
7. Naira Marley:
8. Patoranking:
9. Obi Cubana:
10. Femi Otedola:
11. Nasboi:
12. MI:
13. Eniola Badmus:
14. Sydney Talker:
15. BBNaija star Dorathy Bachor:
16. Phynofino:
17. MC Galaxy:
This music star was one of the few to openly give Davido more than N1m. Galaxy gave the singer N3 million:
18. Don Jazzy:
19. Rahman Jago:
Rahman Jago opted for the bitcoin option and gave Davido some coins:
20. Ned Okonkwo:
21. Victor AD:
22. Oba Elegushi:
23. Mayorkun:
24. Ckay:
25. Toke Makinwa:
26. Bella Shmurda:
27. Seyi Tinubu:
Seyi Tinubu joined Davido's challenge and upped the ante by gifting him N2 million:
28. BBNaija star Nengi:
29. Blaqbonez:
Popular Nigerian music star, Blaqbonez is perhaps one of those who have donated the most so far. He gifted Davido a whopping N5 million:
30. Zlatan Ibile:
At the time of publishing this report, Davido had garnered over N121 million from his fans, fellow celebrities and well-wishers.
