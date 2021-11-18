What started out like a joke for top Nigerian singer, Davido, has now turned out to be arguably one of the most impressive fundraising events to take place in the country in recent times.

It all started when the DMW boss and much-loved music star shared a video where he noted that he was always helping people and it was time for them to also show him love.

Davido called out to his friends and crew members to prove their love for him by sending him GHC15k.

Not long after that, the Risky crooner also went online to tell his fans who have been blessed with his music to also send N1 million.

It wasn’t long before this turned into an incredible and impressive show of love and wealth considering the number of people who turned up for the singer.

Davido has always been described as a generous person and fans have always bore witness to this going by his charitable displays on social media.

However, this did not stop them from being blown away by the massive outpouring of love Davido received ahead of his 29th birthday.

The music star initially said he was hoping to meet a target of N100 million so he could clear his Rolls Royce from the port. He soon made that amount in a matter of hours and increased his target to N200 million.

Some of those who showed massive love to Davido includes Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, Nigerian monarch, Oba Elegushi, and other prominent personalities.

YEN.com.gh has now gathered a list as well as alert screenshots of some of the prominent Nigerians who gave out N1 million and more to Davido to show him love.

1. Adekunle Gold:

Adekunle Gold gifts Davido N1m. Photo: @davido

2. Teni:

Teni gifts Davido N1m. Photo: @davido

3. Peruzzi:

Peruzzi gifts Davido N1m. Photo: @davido

4. Akin Alabi:

Akin Alabi joins Davido's N1m challenge. Photo: @davido

5. Charles of Play:

Charles of Play gifts Davido N1 million. Photo: @davido

6. Cubana Chiefpriest:

Cubana Chiefpriest gifts Davido N1million. Photo: @davido

7. Naira Marley:

Naira Marley gifts Davido N1million. Photo: @davido

8. Patoranking:

Patoranking joins Davido's N1m challenge. Photo: @davido

9. Obi Cubana:

Obi Cubana gifts Davido undisclosed amount. Photo: @davido

10. Femi Otedola:

Femi Otedola shakes Davido's account with 'alarm' as he joins N1m challenge. Photo: @davido

11. Nasboi:

Nasboi gifts Davido N1million. Photo: @davido

12. MI:

MI gifts Davido N1million. Photo: @davido

13. Eniola Badmus:

Eniola Badmus gifts Davido N1million. Photo: @davido

14. Sydney Talker:

Sydney Talker gifts Davido N1million. Photo: @davido

15. BBNaija star Dorathy Bachor:

BBN's Dorathy gifts Davido N1million. Photo: @davido

16. Phynofino:

Phyno gifts Davido N1million. Photo: @davido

17. MC Galaxy:

This music star was one of the few to openly give Davido more than N1m. Galaxy gave the singer N3 million:

MC Galaxy gifts Davido N3million. Photo: @davido

18. Don Jazzy:

Don Jazzy gifts Davido N1million. Photo: @davido

19. Rahman Jago:

Rahman Jago opted for the bitcoin option and gave Davido some coins:

Rahman Jago gifts Davido bitcoins. Photo: @davido

20. Ned Okonkwo:

Ned Okonkwo gifts Davido N1million. Photo: @davido

21. Victor AD:

Victor AD gifts Davido N1million. Photo: @davido

22. Oba Elegushi:

Obi Cubana gifts Davido an undisclosed amount. Photo: @davido

23. Mayorkun:

Mayorkun gifts Davido N1million. Photo: @davido

24. Ckay:

Ckay gifts Davido N1million. Photo: @davido

25. Toke Makinwa:

Toke Makinwa gifts Davido N1million. Photo: @davido

26. Bella Shmurda:

Bella Shmurda gifts Davido N1million. Photo: @davido

27. Seyi Tinubu:

Seyi Tinubu joined Davido's challenge and upped the ante by gifting him N2 million:

Seyi Tinubu gifts Davido N1million. Photo: @davido

28. BBNaija star Nengi:

BBN's Nengi gifts Davido N1million. Photo: @davido

29. Blaqbonez:

Popular Nigerian music star, Blaqbonez is perhaps one of those who have donated the most so far. He gifted Davido a whopping N5 million:

Blaqbonez gifts Davido N5million. Photo: @davido

30. Zlatan Ibile:

Zlatan Ibile gifts Davido N1million. Photo: @davido

At the time of publishing this report, Davido had garnered over N121 million from his fans, fellow celebrities and well-wishers.

Source: Yen.com.gh