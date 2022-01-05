A Nigerian lady has shared how she abandoned her academic pursuit in UNILAG after already spending 4 years to start afresh abroad

Describing the decision as one of the hardest she has taken in her life, the lady stated that it was worth it

Reminiscing on her time in UNILAG, she said the 2020 ASUU strike broke her and contributed to her not so great experience schooling in the Nigerian institution

A Nigerian lady took a surprising drastic decision in order to salvage her academic career by leaving UNILAG after studying for 4 years to start afresh in Finland.

In a series of tweets detailing her daring migration journey, the lady with the Twitter handle @Falilatt_ said that it had always been her desire to acquire a degree in Nigeria first before moving elsewhere but the situation of things made her rescind that thought.

The lady said the 2020 ASUU strike broke her Photo Credit: (@Falilatt_)

ASUU strike broke her

While studying in UNILAG wasn't the best of experience for her, the lady said she began making deliberate efforts to further her education abroad following the 2020 industrial action embarked upon by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

"The 2020 ASUU strike broke me. Before then, my experience was not the greatest, Nigeria federal university system almost took my precious life but I was determined to get my degree before pursuing education elsewhere.

“I asked myself this question, do I want to spend all of my 20s chasing a BSc degree?

"I began my research and realized private universities policies were not favorable for me so I decided to expand my horizon by applying abroad."

ASUU strike which seems to be like a regular occurrence usually cripples academic activities when it is on and can go on for months.

UK was her first choice but it wasn't meant to be

The ex-UNILAG scholar said she had wanted to study in the UK but the high cost of living forced her to consider Finland, which happened to be a suggestion from a friend.

She completed her application for Finland and eventually got into the foreign country.

"Juggling Unilag, my Finland application, & working full time, I asked myself if I was doing the right thing? If it’ll be worth it?

"It was not an easy decision but I can say for a fact that the experience is different and it makes it worth it for me. Indeed, khaki no be leather!," she added.

Nigerians share their thoughts on the lady's decision

@Enii_winner stated:

"@Falilatt_ I did the same thing too. Unilag, philosophy department. Left in 2019 to the US after 2years. I’m still in school now though. They appreciate my studying here and I’m making A’s. Unlike unilag, you’d sweat before you pass, and you’d get a “B” after your hard work. Worth it!!!"

@Taiwo_Ovic wrote:

"@Falilatt_ Waw so inspiring.

"Hv been in unilag since 2016 to study European language (Russian) couldn't finance my immersion program to Russia cuz I lost my father had to change course to French in 2018 nd went to French village for diploma program nd in 2019 started again with French."

@TheEmpr75337084 said:

"@Falilatt_ My 1st son spent 7 yrs reading 4 yrs course due to ASUU strike. After graduation no job for another 2 yrs. That's when I decided to move him Today he has savings I never had, recently bought property in Nig now looking to get his mortgage here. He only joined me 2019. Its worth it."

@ErnestRhykensei reacted:

"@Enii_winner @Falilatt_ Here you learn a lot and the exams don't break your back. It just cements the knowledge you have obtained from all the reading and practice. Can say the same for Finland because I did a semester at KAMK. Should wrap up in an American school soon."

