A young man by the name of Prince Akpah has recently announced successfully completing university 9 years after struggling to pay his admission fee

A post by Edward Asare shared that Prince first gained admission to the university in 2013 but could not afford to attend

The young man made the decision to pursue his dream of owning a PR and ranking firm in 2015 after his second attempt to gain a tertiary education in 2014 was unsuccessful

Prince Akpah, a driven Ghanaian man was not born with a silver spoon in his mouth and getting money just to pay for his university admission fee was a struggle.

The young man in a recent post on his LinkedIn timeline recounted that he completed secondary school nine years ago and could not afford to continue to tertiary.

Prince posing for the camera and in his graduation gown Photo credit: Prince Akpah/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

According to Edward Asare, Prince first got admission in 2013 but missed the registration deadline due to lack of funds.

He tried again the next year and once again found himself at the same point the years before.

Having had enough of the struggles and disappointments, Prince made the decision to pursue his dreams with or without a university education.

Through hard work and determination, the young man successfully established a PR and ranking firm in 2015 and has now been able to take himself through university after years of saving money from his business.

Prince Akpah has been able to acquire a bachelor's degree in Strategic Communication from the African University College of Communications.

