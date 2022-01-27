A local artist who makes replicas of familiar vehicles has left the people of South Africa in awe of his work

Facebook page Hendrick Africa Crafts Works shared some snaps of the model vehicles, showing off the insane detail

People were blown away by the precision of the artist and flooded the comment section with praise and hype

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

It is amazing what some can make out of things other people would call trash. A talented local man has made the most amazing model cars from scraps.

Facebook page Hendrick Africa Crafts Works showed off the work of a talented local artist. Image: Facebook / Hendrick Africa Crafts Works

Source: Facebook

Mzansi is overflowing with artistic talent that is popping up everywhere. There is no denying that creativity runs through the veins of our land.

Facebook page Hendrick Africa Crafts Works, shared pictures of a talented artist who makes car and truck replicas that will blow your mind.

Using scraps and other materials, this talented man recreates vehicles that you see on the road every day in South Africa. His attention to detail is something else!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The people of Mzansi are left in awe over the incredible model vehicles

People were let jaws gaping after seeing the pictures of these model vehicles. The craftsman leaves no detail off and manages to get exact precision – it is truly incredible!

Social media users filled the comment section with messages of praise. This artist deserves some hype and peeps are glad he is getting it.

Take a look at some of the comments

Lesley George said:

“I love your work but I love your shoes even more. ”

Christo Naude said:

“Wow, never thought one can be this talented. The detail is amazing. Good luck on staying ahead with orders. You are very blessed with such a talent.”

Shamiel Hendricks said:

“Wow you are insanely talented. May the Almighty make your business grow beyond your expectations because you are very very talented. I can only imagine the time it takes to make one”

Zieg Erasmus said:

“I am impressed. I would like to visit your shop. Hand made to detail. Well done.”

Local artist shows off his breathtaking work, leaves people of SA in absolute awe

In other talented artist news, YEN.com.gh reported that art is a universal language! A local artist who goes by the social media handle @ZamanyGrootboom had people taking a moment to stop and admire his work.

If there is one thing that brings people together, it is art, in all its forms. Seeing pure talent evolve into pieces of art is sure to take anyone’s breath away.

Taking to his Twitter page, @ZamanyGrootboom shared a few of the incredible pieces he has done. The colours, creativity, and pure talent are just mind-blowing!

Source: YEN.com.gh