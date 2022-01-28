The young Nigerian man who once sought help from members of the internet community in furnishing his self-con abode has finally got what he wanted

In a new update on Twitter, the excited man thanked netizens who came through for him as he showed off the new look of the once empty apartment

Many people were however not happy that he got a DSTV decoder and slammed him for what they described as recklessness of spending

A young man who recently began his adulthood journey has shown off the stunning look of his new place of abode.

Some days ago, the Nigerian man had taken to social media to seek help in furnishing his empty self-con after moving out of his parents' house.

In a recent tweet, the man appreciated social media users for coming to his aid with photos that show what he acquired for the apartment with the money he was sent by kind-hearted folks.

What was before empty now has a wardrobe, a set of bed, shoe rack as well as television set.

He was also able to get it painted in white with black curtains to go with it.

Social media users knock him for having DSTV decoder

@Mexzyub commented:

"Y'all saying switch to gotv.

"Hope you also know their is dstv sub for 2k or thereabouts and gotv of 3k if I'm not mistaking so let him chill if it expires and he doesn't have cash for it, it's left for him to solve, he won't come to tell anyhow about dstv sub cmon!"

@jerry_emy opined:

"Nice one but don’t you think DSTv will be too expensive to maintain now that you are just starting up?

"Go for Gotv please and continue to watch games at the viewing center to save cost of subscribing Dstv except you don’t plan to use it effectively."

@DanielRegha stated:

"Yinka u actually d¤n't need a DStv now that u are still struggling to make ends meet; Sew ur coat according to ur size & invest whatever money u raised wisely so u don't end up reseeking funds. Next time plan urself before u take a leap of faith, don't be in a rush. Best wishes."

@Leo86084658 wrote:

"Somebody moving into a New apartment was begging for money to buy bed frame and paint, now he's using dstv . I love how people are so blind and allow themselves to be scammed so easily."

Source: YEN.com.gh