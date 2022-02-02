Pastor Paul Enenche's daughter left church members amazed with lovely moves as she danced with great energy

Barrister Deborah Enenche who is famed for her unique and eye-catching dress sense showed a different side as she praised the Lord

One of the high points of the cute video was when mother and daughter broke into legwork at the same time

Like her father, Pastor Paul Enenche who is a great dancer, the daughter of the founder of Dunamis International Gospel Centre showcased her dance skill during the praise session in church.

Not many knew Barrister Deborah Enenche popular for her unique fashion sense was a good stepper until her lovely recent stunning display.

She danced with great energy Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @deborah_paulenenche

In a video she shared on her Instagram page, the young lady let jaws drop as she vibed to the song in play energetically.

Deborah rocking a white dress was spotted dancing alongside her mum in an infectious manner but she seemed to be the better dancer of the two.

At some point in the clip, mother and daughter danced with the same moves and even did legwork quite to the admiration of many people.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@officail_baronish_south_boss said:

"Was there live watching you two bond was heart-breaking..."

@realtalk_with_mummy_j stated:

"Love this mum and daughter dance. More joy in your lives and family."

@comfort_iduh wrote:

"Watching you both was so much fun, mother and daughter bond. last night was amazing."

@profitokebe commented:

"This is so lovely.

"I love your energy Debbie, I love you Mummy.

"So much vibes and Ginger. Lol!!"

@patnoro9 remarked:

"I watched this over 10times there's so much joy in the presence of God."

Boy slugs it out with Pastor Paul Enenche on the altar with sterling dance moves

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a boy had matched Pastor Paul Enenche dancing on the altar with fast legworks.

Dr Paul excitedly took to his Instagram page to share the video of his dance with the boy he called his little newfound friend.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Pastor Enenche wrote:

"Enjoying and Celebrating the Presence and Power of God in this rhythmic dance with my little new-found friend , Ode Frederick, at the just concluded Oju Crusade.

"Truth is, the highest form of fun is in God. "May this season be filled with Godly fun for you in Jesus Name."

