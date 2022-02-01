Baby Lorde has stunned many fans on social media with her latest adorable photos

The pretty daughter of actress Kafui Danku was spotted dressed in a glittering outfit

Baby Lorde is noted for sharing awesome photos of herself on her official Instagram handle

Lorde Ivana Pitcher, the ever-adorable first child and daughter of actress and movie maker Kafui Danku and Kojo Pitcher has wowed social media with a new photo.

Famed as Baby Lorde, the first daughter and child of Kafui Danku has managed to warm hearts online anytime she posts a photo or video of herself online.

In a new photo of the little princess sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Baby Lorde was seen wearing a beautiful dress that was glittering in the light.

Baby Lorde was spotted wearing a burgundy-coloured dress and was beaming with her usual smiles.

The young lady complimented her outfit with a nice pair of shoes as she posed inside what looked like the hallway of a plush building.

The photo was posted by the mother of Baby Lorde, Kafui Danku and she captioned it:

"Queen already @babylordethefirst"

Over the years, Baby Lorde has picked up the pace with her social media activity and gets her fans on Instagram to praise her with every photo or video she posts.

Social media users react to the photo

Many admirers of Baby Lorde took to the comment section to comment over the photo and also showered praises on the young girl.

moeshaboduong came in with the comment:

"Can’t wait for God to bless me with children she is such a cutie May God give me Lovely children like yours"

suzannevanparys also commented:

"So adorable"

whitofmiracles had this to say:

"Little Mìss Sunshine"

_afia_ansah also wrote:

"Tooo beautiful"

There were many such comments under Baby Lorde's post that showed that she was indeed adored by many.

