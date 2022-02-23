Popular Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, has once again spoken on the encounter he had in Pastor TB Joshua’s church in 2013

In a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, Iyke recounted all that went down at the church till the moment he forgot himself

Also during the interview, the actor noted that he did not believe he was the one in the videos that went viral and added that the world is very deep

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has now spoken in a recent interview on what actually happened to him at late pastor, TB Joshua’s church in 2013.

Recall that many years ago, a video went viral of the actor losing his senses at the church and muttering incoherent statements as he was held down by men while the preacher laid hands on him.

Jim Iyke explains what happened to him in TB Joshua's church. Photos: @chudeity, @tbjoshua

Iyke who has remained open about the encounter explained to Chude during the interview that he had been at the church because of his mother.

The actor noted that he had been advised to take his sick mother to the church for healing and he obliged.

The young man added that he was kept in a suite at the place while they started to insist that he also goes downstairs to join the service.

Iyke explained that after much pressure from them, he finally joined the service and even chuckled when the pastor present passed by him and was doing his thing.

He explained that his sister warned him to behave himself because she didn’t want them to see him laughing. He also added that the pastor then came back to him and then he couldn’t remember what happened after that.

The actor noted that the world is deep and that when he saw the videos from the encounter, he denied being the one but it was him.

See the video below:

Internet users react

Jim Iyke’s explanation on the issue led to several mixed reactions. While some people chided him for not believing, others said the church had used him for clout.

Read some of their comments below:

Lorah_irez:

“The spiritual rules the physical, wahala for who no believe.”

Raceapparels:

“The maker of the heaven and earth, said draw close to me and I will draw close to you, I need no pastor or bishop to intercede between me and my father.❤️”

Folashaddee:

“Them do Deliverance for you period.”

Softigbogurl:

“Keyword: The world is very deep”..... I tell people this world is more spiritual than we think but them go dey argue me.”

Isibor_eris:

“Them use u cash out.”

Heroxky:

“Some voodoo stuffs bro.”

Hmm.

