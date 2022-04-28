A video of a man attempting to ask for his bae’s hand in marriage has been doing the rounds on social media

In the clip, the man gent is seen presenting the engagement ring to the unimpressed woman at a food eatery

She responds by turning her back to him before later storming out of the store, leaving the man embarrassed in front of the sharp-eyed crowd

A man’s “far from perfect proposal” left South Africans both stunned and embarrassed on his behalf.

A video shared on social media by @Madame_Fossette shows a couple standing in a queue at McDonalds as they await their food order before the man whips out the engagement ring as the jam-packed store looks on in curiosity.

A man became the centre of public embarrassment after trying to pop the question to his bae. Image: @Madame_Fossette/Twitter

Although the couple is not audible within the clip, the woman is seen evidently annoyed with the man’s gesture and turns her back to him as he continues to hold the ring in its box.

The woman takes the order, shoves it into the trolley, and storms out of the eatery. The disappointed-looking man gathers himself and pushes the trolley as he too, walks out as the crowd video-records the entire sad stunt.

The Twitter post was captioned:

“Witnessed such a sad situation today yoh.”

Social media did not hesitate to share their 2 cents on the botched proposal. While some felt sorry for the gent, many others came to the women’s defence indicating that she was well within her right to turn him down if she wasn’t ready to agree to marriage with him.

@mizzzidc reacted:

“Jada was right, Men do these big public stunts for the ridiculous display of their ego. Why at the mall while shopping? or maybe it's a token of a sorry for the worst treatment behind doors. I'm on her side.”

@S11E11B11A replied:

“If he is serious he should’ve sent his uncles home. These public proposals are crazy. We don’t know what happens at home or why she declined the proposal. Ke blackmail.”

@Wilson15899753 remarked:

“I think the guy is younger than that woman- is more like sugar mum and ben10. So if that is so, I don't blame the lady! Phela ben10's generosity can never be weighed by what they do: they're good pretenders.”

@MzansiBabez wrote:

“You understand that she could've said yes in public and told the man no behind closed doors to save him the embarrassment... But no... Not a SA woman. Those will go out of their way to embarrass a man.”

@kgethego__M commented:

“Likewise jeerrrr men can embarrass you, why not send his uncles bathong.”

@SirChizzie said:

“People should learn, it's a will you marry me? A question, expect a YES or a NO, she said NO, heal and move on bro!”

