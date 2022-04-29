A dedicated Nigerian rider, Kunle Adeyanju, has said that he never expected the sand storm he experienced before he got to Morocco

The adventurous rider revealed that one of the challenges he faced while in the foreign country was that he had a punctured tyre

With the technical know-how Kunle had learnt from a vulcaniser in Lagos state months ago, he was able to fix it

A Nigerian man, Kunle Adeyanju, who has been on an adventure to get to Lagos from London has reached the 10th day of his mission.

In a post on Thursday, April 28, the man revealed that he is now in Morocco. The man said that his experience with the Spanish cold weather was a way of preparing him for the desert.

The Nigerian man said Morocco taught a lesson. Photo source: @lionheart1759

I learnt from a vulcaniser

He added that the desert wind was strong and dusty. Kunle revealed that the wind made it difficult for him to ride at 90km/1hr.

After he had checked into a hotel in El Ouatia, he realised that a sharp object had punctured his tyre. He was able to fix it because he had already done an apprenticeship with a vulcaniser in Lagos state.

He also spoke about how he met a young lady who asked him out during his time in Morrocco.

See his thread below:

