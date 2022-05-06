Yet another lady has become the topic of discussion online after she shared her disappointing experience with an online vendor

According to the video posted by Kraks TV, the lady had ordered a three-piece outfit but got something a bit different

The video which has since gone viral left many people amused with some giving her tips on how to style what she got

When it comes to shopping online, not every experience ends beautifully. A clear example is the case of a lady whose video is currently trending online.

In the video shared by the comic page, Kraks TV, on Instagram, a model is seen in an all-white ensemble which is comprised of a strapless corset top, a mini skirt, and a long jacket.

The lady's order was different from that of the model. Photo credit: @krakstv

The model who sported blonde hair wore matching white high boots.

However, what the customer got was a far cry from the order. The fitting was wrong and unflattering on her body.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to the video

lumig.rapher:

"Na to wear am go cele."

vikyezy:

"Let her cross her legs first ‍♂️"

sharonz_signatures_:

"Wear the boot first"

ebere__chukwu:

"Na to use am go cele church on Sunday."

egbuonucharles:

"Sometimes it might not be the dress, maybe you don’t have the kind of shape like the lady advertising the dress."

janiie_elle:

"Dey go heaven abeg, this one na Angel cloth."

sapphire_x__x:

"She didn’t order the boot too now, make una dey try order complete outfit nor dey blame online vendors. Wear the boot and pose first let’s see."

huxeethkid:

"You are the problem and not the dress abeg."

uche_agidigbo:

"It’s the same now. She should pose."

iamsholajohnson:

"Iron it first."

