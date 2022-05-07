Television star Delay has caused a frenzy with a saucy photo showing her well-endowed body features and flawless face

The host of The Delay Show appeared in the snap wearing a colourful outfit, black hair extensions, gold necklaces, and flawless makeup

Fans of the acclaimed media colossus have reacted to her steamy photo as they expressed admiration for her charming beauty

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Television personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, known popularly as Delay, has set pulses racing with a saucy photo showing her well-endowed body features and flawless beauty.

The celebrated media star and host of The Delay Show blessed social media feed and eyeballs with the snap Friday, May 6.

She appeared in the image wearing a colourful outfit and black hair extensions. She wore gold necklaces and flawless makeup to enhance her looks.

Photos of Delay. Source: Delay

Source: Instagram

Motivating her fans

The media personality sought to inspire her fans and followers with her caption of the image.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

''You know what’s really, powerfully sexy? A sense of humor. A taste for adventure. A healthy glow. Hips to grab on to. Openness. Confidence. Humility. Appetite. Intuition. Smart comebacks. Presence. A quick wit.

''Dirty jokes told by an innocent-looking lady. A storyteller. A genius. A woman who realizes how beautiful she is!'' she said.

Fans of the acclaimed media star have reacted d to her steamy photo.

YEN.com.gh compiled the reactions of fans below:

Kweku_snr said:

''Goddesz❤️❤️...#Delay sleeping on my chest!!''

Parkerworthy45 commented:

''I'm under your spell❤.''

Harmelteng said:

''And you got it all Dee ❤️.''

Pharoah.monk commented:

''I love you, Deloris. Nobody does it better than you.''

Pause_n_laugh said:

''This pose and photo de3. Ah well.''

Ammzporsh1 commented:

''I love the dirty jokes something.''

Ekua_mainchick said:

''Much love here mama❤️.''

Delay Shows Off Her Traffic-Stopping Figure and Expensive ‘Wedding’ Ring in Cute Video

YEN.com.gh previously reported that celebrated Ghanaian television personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, known popularly as Delay, has shown off her eye-popping hourglass figure.

The Delay Show host, 39, was captured flexing her grit and curves while glowing with smiles for the camera.

In an Instagram video uploaded by Chistvofficial, spotted by YEN.com.gh, Delay wore a colorful straight dress beaming with elegance.

Ghanaian Footballer Marries Lover

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previoulsy reported that a Ghanaian footballer, Aaron Donkor, has exchanged vows with his fiancée in beautiful customary and white wedding ceremonies.

The pair got married in the capital city of the Czech Republic, Prague. Donkor, who doubles as a student, followed tradition before climaxing their customary marriage with a white wedding.

The duo wore all-white ensembles merged with regal Kente for their customary marriage.

Source: YEN.com.gh