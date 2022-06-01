Philanthropist Silas Odhiambo has kept his promise and built a house for a physically challenged lady who has been living in a kennel-like structure

Jane Anyango suffers from paralysis, which affected her speech, and this makes villagers run away from her thinking that she is mentally challenged

Anyango's father died, and her mother abandoned the family, so she has been in the care of her young brother and his wife who move and bathe her

Her brother's living quarters are not any better and Odhiambo has taken it upon himself to build the young man a house as well

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Philanthropist Silas Odhiambo has made good his word and built a decent house for a physically challenged woman who has been living in a kennel-like structure.

Jane Anyango (l) Silas outside the kennel-like structure and The two outside the new house (r). Photos: Silas Odhiambo.

Source: UGC

Jane suffers from paralysis

Jane Anyango suffers from paralysis, which affected her speech, and this makes residents of Kowalla village in Kisumu county run away from her thinking that she is mentally challenged.

Anyango's dad is deceased, her mum abandoned them and the rest of the siblings ran away from home, save for her young brother who has solely taken on the burden of caring for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"Her brother's wife bathes her and whenever it rains, her brother carries her to a rescue centre because her house floods, causing her discomfort," he told YEN.com.gh in an interview today, May 31.

Rallied other well-wishers

Odhiambo was moved by their plight and rallied other well-wishers to build a decent house for the 36-year-old woman.

"Despite my body weakness, the Lord is still my strength. Jane Anyango who has been paralysed and sleeping in a kennel(dog house) has received a new house and beddings," said the philathropist.

"She is happy, and the brother is very happy. He also sleeps on the floor and we are planning to build him a house as well," said Odhiambo.

Family still needs solar light

He was also very emphatic that the family still needs solar light, clothes, and food.

"To all the good-hearted friends, Facebook friends thanks guys for the amazing way you have transformed her life," he said.

If you want to help Odhiambo with the project of the new house or any of the listed items you can reach him on 0714-714715.

Ghanaian Blind Man Living in Mudhouse Gets New Self-contained Apartment

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that after years of living in a dilapidated mudhouse under deplorable conditions, 65-year-old blind Wofa Yaw from Pekyi-Tweapeasi has been given a new house in the Ashanti Region.

Before the gesture, he lived in a muddy thatch in extreme poverty under heart-wrenching conditions, going without food for days sometimes.

The fate of the aged man with visual impairment received a glimpse of hope after his plight came to the attention of the Bernard Nketiah Ministries. Then, the journey to provide him with a dignifying accommodation began.

Source: YEN.com.gh