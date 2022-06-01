A young lady has shown her humble abode while revealing that she now sleeps on the floor after moving to a new house

NomaguguSamke shared images of where she sleeps and her living room with stunning interiors, eliciting varied comments from netizens

While some showed concern that she slept on the floor, others wondered why she won't sleep on her couch instead

A determined lady named NomaguguSamke has shown her humble abode while revealing that she now sleeps on the floor after moving to a new house.

According to the lady, she currently sleeps on the floor because she doesn't have a bed at the new residence.

In a Twitter post, NomaguguSamke shared photos showing beddings on the floor, saying it's where she sleeps.

The images also show her living room, where she has a couch, a flatscreen, and other stunning interiors inside her new abode.

Sharing the snaps on social media, NomaguguSamke wrote:

''Humble beginnings. I don’t have a bed because I used all the money to move. I’m sleeping on the floor but I will Push and Push till I get the bed then I start my life afresh.'' she said.

While some showed concern that she slept on the floor, others wondered why she doesn't sleep on her couch instead.

At the time of writing this report, the video had gathered 441 retweets, 52 quote tweets, and 9,964 likes.

YEN.com.gh shared some of the comments below:

@SizweJokodo said:

''Samke do you have friends to share these things with on WhatsApp? I worry that you put everything about yourself on social media. I understand this one because you’re probably asking for a new bed. You worry me.''

@Taffeycity commented:

''I don't understand the push thing.''

@UhmVincent said:

''You've never slept on a couch wena. If you wanna rest peacefully with no body pains. Just sleep on the floor, not on a couch.''

@TshegoLM asked:

''Why sleep on the floor when you have a couch? Lena di influencer le rata drama maan!''

