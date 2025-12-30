Seven journalists tragically lost their lives in a Gombe State road accident while returning from a wedding

A tyre burst caused the journalists' bus to veer out of control in the Akko Local Government Area

Gombe State Governor Inuwa Yahaya expressed deep condolences, highlighting the loss of dedicated public servants

Seven journalists died in a road accident in Nigeria's Gombe State.

The accident involved a Nigeria Union of Journalists bus conveying them from a colleague’s wedding in Kaltungo Local Government Area of the State.

Channels TV reported that the bus’s tyre burst on the return journey around Kumo town in Akko Local Government Area of Gombe.

This caused the vehicle to spiral out of control and veer off into adjoining bushes.

The Federal Road Safety Corps for the Gombe Sector noted that four others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident have been identified as Zarah Umar, Manager, News and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor in the Office of the First Lady; Manu Haruna Kwami, Manager Administration, NTA; Isa Lawan, Film Editor, NTA, Musa Tabra, a retired Manager News, Aminu Adamu, Senior Driver; Adams Danladi of StarTimes; Judith Kutus, Information Officer with the Gombe State Universal Basic Education Board.

Gombe state Governor Inuwa Yahaya has since issued a condolence message to the families of the deceased through Misilli, and wished those receiving treatment a quick recovery.

“This tragedy is deeply painful. We have lost colleagues, partners in progress, and devoted public servants who served with passion and a strong sense of duty. Their absence will be felt for a long time."

