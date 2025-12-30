Nigeria Rocked by Another Road Crash following Anthony Joshua Ordeal, Journalists Dead After Wedding
- Seven journalists tragically lost their lives in a Gombe State road accident while returning from a wedding
- A tyre burst caused the journalists' bus to veer out of control in the Akko Local Government Area
- Gombe State Governor Inuwa Yahaya expressed deep condolences, highlighting the loss of dedicated public servants
Seven journalists died in a road accident in Nigeria's Gombe State.
The accident involved a Nigeria Union of Journalists bus conveying them from a colleague’s wedding in Kaltungo Local Government Area of the State.
Channels TV reported that the bus’s tyre burst on the return journey around Kumo town in Akko Local Government Area of Gombe.
This caused the vehicle to spiral out of control and veer off into adjoining bushes.
The Federal Road Safety Corps for the Gombe Sector noted that four others sustained various degrees of injuries.
Those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident have been identified as Zarah Umar, Manager, News and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor in the Office of the First Lady; Manu Haruna Kwami, Manager Administration, NTA; Isa Lawan, Film Editor, NTA, Musa Tabra, a retired Manager News, Aminu Adamu, Senior Driver; Adams Danladi of StarTimes; Judith Kutus, Information Officer with the Gombe State Universal Basic Education Board.
Gombe state Governor Inuwa Yahaya has since issued a condolence message to the families of the deceased through Misilli, and wished those receiving treatment a quick recovery.
“This tragedy is deeply painful. We have lost colleagues, partners in progress, and devoted public servants who served with passion and a strong sense of duty. Their absence will be felt for a long time."
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.