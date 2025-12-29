British boxing star Anthony Joshua survived a horror car crash in Nigeria that tragically killed two people

Joshua reportedly suffered minor injuries while eyewitnesses and emergency responders rushed to assist

Fans and the boxing community have expressed their sadness over the accident, flooding social media with messages of concern and support

British boxing star Anthony Joshua has reportedly suffered minor injuries following a devastating car crash in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two people on Monday, December 29.

The 36-year-old former heavyweight champion was a passenger in a Lexus SUV involved in a serious collision near a petrol station along the busy Lagos–Ibadan expressway.

The vehicle is said to have crashed into a stationary truck, resulting in fatal consequences for two other occupants travelling in the same car, according to The Sun.

Emergency services were quickly dispatched to the scene as large crowds gathered around the wreckage. Joshua was later transported to hospital for medical attention, a development confirmed by Lanre Ogunlowo, the Ogun State Police commissioner.

Video footage circulating online shows members of the public assisting a visibly shaken Joshua from the badly damaged vehicle, which was surrounded by debris and shattered glass.

According to eyewitness accounts reported by local media, as featured by The Sun, the convoy consisted of two vehicles: a Lexus SUV and a Pajero SUV. Joshua was seated in the back of the Lexus behind the driver, with another passenger beside him.

A fourth individual was seated in the front passenger seat, while Joshua’s security personnel were travelling in the second vehicle behind them.

Witnesses at the scene said they immediately began rescue efforts after the crash, working together to help those involved and stopping passing vehicles to assist before emergency responders arrived, as the BBC reported.

Fans react to Anthony Joshua's car accident

@Segun: ''Terrible and heartbreaking news. May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may their families find strength during this painful time.''

@Nigeria Weekly Law Reports: ''We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those who sadly lost their lives in this tragic accident. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. We also wish Anthony Joshua a full and speedy recovery.''

@Mkay: ''Look at what is coveting him to the hospital, please they should take him to the Airport instead. 6 hours away from UK.''

@Humphrey Obadjere: ''Seeing the scenes of the accident, all I can say is that we really do not hate our politicians/leaders enough in this country. If he needed something as simple as a first aid to stay alive, he could have died all because it is Nigeria.''

@Syler Mayne: ''He no go arrange and fly out of Nigeria for proper health care ? He thinks there’s a proper facility there to cater for him?''

